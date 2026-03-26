Groom cut from MAFS Australia 2026 explains what really happened, from his side of the story

The groom who was completely cut from MAFS Australia 2026 has spoken out and revealed everything that went down from his side of the story, including where they had got to with filming when he was told to leave.
Micah Lomu and Ankita Karungalekar were cut from the experiment after a rumour circulated on TikTok claiming he had been violent towards an ex-partner, which he has denied. They had a really good connection and had already filmed the wedding and were enjoying their honeymoon when they were suddenly told to separate.
“So, we got married. We got taken to the Airbnb where we stayed for overnight. We got to spend a lot of time bonding together. And that’s when the TikTok started to arise, the videos about myself regarding an allegation. Then we were told to come back. I think we came back a day earlier than proposed. In our heads, we were ready to prep for the dinner party,” he told Daily Mail Australia‘s Ali Daher.
After getting married in Sydney’s Darling Point and enjoying a few days of their honeymoon in Cairns, they were forced to stay in separate accommodations for two or three days and weren’t allowed to talk to each other. It then got to the day of the dinner party and they still weren’t allowed to talk to each other.