Hold on, is there a Brooklyn Nine-Nine reboot coming? A cast member has dropped multiple receipts

3 hours ago

Five years after they closed the doors of the 99th precinct, a cast member has seemingly teased that there might be a new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine coming.

Like all great sitcoms before it, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was a brilliant mix of comedy, romance, and the human form of the 100 emoji, Gina Linetti. Every season earned over 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, and it won about a gazillion Emmys.

The show came to a bittersweet end in 2021 for a number of reasons. The murder of George Floyd played a part, as did declining ratings and the desire to give the characters a proper conclusion.

Why do people think a new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dirkblocker

Rumours started to swirl after Dirk Blocker, who played Hitchcock, rejoined Instagram. He announced his return alongside #ninenine, captioning the post: “I’m BACK!, Hope you didn’t miss me.”

From there, he started to post pictures of the cast and crew. He posted two selfies with Joel McKinnon Miller, who played his partner Sully.

“Let’s just say, the sexiest duo MIGHT be back,” he wrote.

He continued to post teasers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dirkblocker

In a follow-up post, Dirk shared a picture of Melissa Fumero, who played Amy, alongside Dean Winters, who played Detective Keith ‘The Vulture’ Pembroke.

The second picture featured Andy Samberg’s Jake Peralta alongside the caption: “Surely you get it now?”

Apparently, it’s ‘Maglione season’

Over on his Instagram story, Dirk posted that it’s “Maglione season baby”, a reference to the Mama Maglione storyline from season six.

People have utterly lost their minds at the concept of a new Brooklyn Nine-Nine season, with one writing: “BROOKLYN 99 MOVIE???”

“Istg if this is a prank I’ll cry,” another said, as a third added, “OMG SEASON 9?!?!?”

As exciting as the prospect is, others were saddened at the realisation that Captain Holt would not be a part of it. His actor, Andre Braugher, died in 2023.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/Dirk Blocker