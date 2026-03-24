We asked, you answered: Unpacking your Bristol unpopular opinions

4 hours ago

All the best things in life are polarising, and Bristol uni life is no exception. It’s a city of extremes: Hills, nightclubs – all of which are sure to generate division. My unpopular opinion, since you ask, is that Will’s library is overrated. The dark academia novelty is simply not enough to excuse such a heinous lack of elbow room, not to mention how overcrowded and stuffy it gets.

We asked over on our Instagram for you to share your unpopular opinions, and you certainly pulled through. A sincere thank you to all for your honesty (even if some of them were outrageous, specifically Hawthorns soup slander).

‘Channings is overpriced and a bit shite’

…disagree? It’s a Greene King so you already get 20% off if you’re a student. And on a sunny summer’s day the garden is delightful. Sunday-Thursday they also do £4 selected pints for students (although admittedly not my first choice of selected pints and not on Friday and Saturday). If you want cheaper pints there is always spoons, but I would say this is worth it for the vibes.

‘St Michael’s Hill is MINOR, you guys are all wimps’

DISAGREE. I can only assume this is ragebait.

‘Not much difference between UWE and UoB students. Both can be Pretentious’

Wow – divisive and political, thanks to whoever left this one in the chatbox! Certaintly agree. Despite it’s less-poshness rep, UWE undoubatbly has its fair share of privelleged Londoners and private school students, even if they do hide it better.

‘Hawthorns £1 soup is overrated’

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTu2bkNiA7t/?hl=en-gb

DISAGREE. Some people just cannot be pleased. Any £1 lunch option I am welcoming with open arms. You also get a roll. And it’s 80p if you bring your own cup. I can’t vouch for the quality of the Hawthorns lunch specifically, but I regularly get the Balloon Bar lunch option (£1 soup, or other hot meal for £2) and I have no complaints. Yes, it might not be gourmet, but I personally think this is a great addition to the uni, especially for those who struggle to splash out on a meal deal every day, and is a great example of SU officers lobbying for actual change! Hawthorns soup gets my stamp of approval.

‘The triangle is crap’

Fairs.

‘Brass Pig hate is forced’

Both agree and disagree. Brass Pig deserves the hate it gets for the contentious decision to start charging entry despite being a PUB – capitalist greed which I can only condemn. That being said, BP is intrinisic to the Bristol freshers experience. A true temple for first years. The place where you can finally get it on with your seminar crush (this seems to disproportionately happen here?), and a certain refuge from the debauched hellscape which is Daisy’s.

‘OMG is shit. Too busy, too warm, too many straight men’

Agree. There are many objectionable aspects to OMG, primarily the strip show, of which I fear I have felt nothing more sinister. A sexually-charged display of primality, which relies upon the exploitation of naive 18-year-olds. What once was a gay club has been disproportinately colonised by misled Stoke Bishop boys, desperate to gain approval from their peers and get an on-stage underwear pic for their #freshers instagram dump. This is where dignity and decorum go to die. (And definitely not somewhere I regularly end up at…)

‘The Thekla queue is never worth it’

AGREE. Upwards of an hour to queue to get into the most mid club of your life. Mass hysteria to the max. A prime example of how easily people are enticed by simple alliteration. Just count your losses and head to OMG on a Thursday.