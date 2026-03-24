Police called to Leeds city centre following double-decker bus and pedestrian collision

5 hours ago

Police were called to Leeds city centre following a collision between a pedestrian and a double-decker bus this morning (Tuesday, 24th March 2026).

A 51-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being involved in the crash on Vicar Lane.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed there was one pedestrian casualty following the accident.

West Yorkshire Police was called to Vicar Lane at 5.28am to assess the situation, and the road was taped off to close the road and assess the collision. The street is routinely used for bus routes and cars going in and out of the city.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.28 am this morning, police were called to a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a bus in Vicar Lane in Leeds city centre.

“The pedestrian, a 51-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A scene remains in place in Vicar Lane to undergo collision investigation work, while officers continue to monitor the man’s condition in hospital.”

Vicar Lane is situated across from the Kirkgate Market and not far from the Corn Exchange. Kirkgate market remains open, despite the road closures.

The blockage has led to bus route diverges, and people using public transport, motorists and drivers, were urged to take alternative routes.

According to @LeedsTravelInfo on X, the collision has now cleared on Vicar Lane and the road has fully opened to traffic again.

This situation is still unfolding, and further updates are expected.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, University of Leeds students can find counselling and wellbeing support here. Leeds Beckett students can find support here. Information about local support for Leeds residents can be found here.

You can also contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Unsplash