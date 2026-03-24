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Officer Alex’s Beauty In Black season two ending meaning, and what season three holds for him

It’s not looking good for him

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The final part of Beauty In Black season two has finally dropped, so here’s what happens to Officer Alex, and what season three could mean for him.

Officer had a chaotic season two of Beauty In Black, and an uncertain ending

via Netflix

Alex has changed a lot in the two seasons of Beauty In Black. At first, he was introduced as a straight-edge police officer who would never bend the rules but was still kind to the people he helped. He’s close to Rain, who started as Kimmie’s well-meaning best friend. But by the end of season two, he’s an entirely different character. Driven by his deepening relationship with Rain, he covers up her crimes and even assists in murder.

By the end of the season, it’s unclear what the future holds for Alex. Our charming man in uniform is in an incredibly compromised position. His crimes are catching up with him, and there’s a strong possibility he’ll be caught and have to face some sort of punishment in season three.

“By the end of Season 2, the entire power structure shifts,” said Taylor Polidore Williams in an interview with Tudum. “Part 2 is really the moment Kimmie stops surviving and starts playing the game. And once she does that … nobody in the Bellarie family is safe.”

The final episodes of Beauty In Black set up what happens to Alex in season three

via Netflix

So yes, the final episodes of this season have set the finale of Beauty In Black to be even more intense and dramatic than the first season.

“What I love about those final episodes is that they leave the audience at a moment where everything feels like it’s about to explode,” said Crystle Stewart, who plays Mallory. “Alliances are shifting, motivations are being revealed, and the characters are forced to confront the consequences of the choices they’ve made.”

The show has been confirmed for a third and final season, which will focus on “consequences”… so yeah, it’s almost certain that our Alex will end up behind bars by the end of Beauty In Black. I’m heartbroken, but I’m sat.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Netflix TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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