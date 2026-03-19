Chicken and a can of, nope: Five things only Scouse students in Liverpool will relate to

4 hours ago

Home to (arguably) some of the best night life out of all the Russell Groups, Liverpool is a hot spot for students wanting a fun city to spend their years in university. Despite a lot of Liverpool students’ first times up North being attending a uni open day, the charm of the city is infectious and definitely distracts them from the lack of Waitrose and Gail’s.

The classic ‘up north is grim’ line is quickly replaced by ‘no way a double is only £2! and Lark Lane is being compared to ‘that place in Devon we go on holiday’ to family around the table at Christmas. That being said, being a Scouse student is fairly rare, but we do exist amongst the Smithdown pubs and in the Sydney Jones.

I’ve accumulated a few of the things only Scouse students in Liverpool will relate to, in hopes of creating awareness of the pandemic that is shouting ‘chicken and a can of coke’ in our faces. No one says that, I promise.

People being genuinely shocked when hearing your accent

Considering we are in Liverpool, you would expect people to be well versed with the Scouse accent. However, the realisation quickly occurs that the majority of the population of Liverpool student’s only exposure to the accent is Hayley Hughes on season four of Love Island asking if Brexit means we won’t have any trees. The genuine shock that appears on people’s face when hearing you speak for the first time is unmatched. I

mean, how strange is it that someone could be from Liverpool and still want to study here? You know, how you all have also chosen to do? Bizarre!

Having to revisit clubs you have already exhausted years ago

Let me set the scene. It’s Freshers’ Week, you’ve just spent an hour playing the most intense version of the ID game with people you barely know, and then the words ‘shall we go to Heebies?’ come out of someone’s mouth. Horror, to put it lightly. Not only did you spend every Thursday in the basement that could double as a sauna aged 17, but your friend’s little brother has just started going and he’s only just finished his GCSE’s. Quite frankly it would be a crime to return there, but it served its purpose at the time.

On that note, can we also please discuss the renaming of The Brookhouse? I myself have fallen victim to the word ‘Brookie’ slipping out my mouth, but as Scousers we can not conform! Why does everything need to be shortened? Come on.

People naming themselves ‘Honorary Scousers’

I’m sorry, but if you’ve never taken a trip to St John’s Market, then the term Honorary Scouser does not apply to you. My culture is not your costume.

Knowing the best ‘underground’ bars and restaurants

Oh, you tried a new place on Bold Street that no one has ever heard of before? You mean the place I’ve been going to since it opened?

Though it is frustrating when people think they are the first person to experience a place you’ve known about for years, who’s going to say no to a night out in one of your fav bars. If it’s your friend’s first time going there it makes it feel new again too, so it’s a win win if you ask me.

Battling with the decision of living at home or in accommodation

The idea of the entirety of your student loan not going on rent just to live 10 minutes away from your family home is a very tempting option. However, it can quickly be replaced with the crippling FOMO when your Uber home costs £25 instead of it being split between four people going to Smithdown. Swings and roundabouts.

All things considered, us Scousers welcome anyone to our city. We can see how great it is here, just like you all do, and some of us just don’t want to leave!