No St Paddy’s plans? Here’s how to avoid FOMO

2 hours ago

Somehow it’s already St Paddy’s Day. For many of us who have simply got wrapped up in the chaos of semester two the day has rolled around out of the blue (or more fittingly the green). Meaning, if your like me, you’ve simply forgotten to make plans.

To save you from the FOMO on everyone’s Instagram Story tomorrow morning, we’ve curated you a list of simple and easy ways to make the most of your St Paddy’s day.

1. St Paddy’s bar crawl

It wouldn’t be the day of the Irish if you didn’t consume at least one Guinness (actually it would be quite disrespectful). However, if you’re going to go out, why have just one Guinness when you could have several…?

Offbeat events and Illuminati events have both curated the ultimate St Paddy’s bar crawl spanning across York. Touring venues such as Lowther’s, Yates and Irish classics such as the Dubliner, the vibes are guaranteed to be high and the Guinness flowing.

Tickets are still available on both sites, perfect for the last minute planner.

2. Salvos turning green

Perhaps its the default, but its the default for a very good reason.

Salvos is opening its doors tonight promising an Irish festival filled with Irish music and Irish stalls. While you may not be able to buy a pint of Guinness, you’ll be able to party the night away in style. You’re going to have to hope that you have the luck of the Irish however, as tickets are only available on the door from 11:30 pm.

For me that sounds like the perfect excuse to go for a few pints before hand, truly getting into the Irish spirit.

3. An Irish bar

If clubbing isn’t quite your thing, don’t fret. York has plenty (well maybe only two) Irish bars to offer.

The Dubliner and Katie O’Brian’s offer brilliant nights out on any random Tuesday, but for St’ Paddies you’re guaranteed a night to remember.

Both offer live music, providing a brilliant opportunity to get on the dance floor without having to fight the club queues this evening.

Or for our retired club rats (third years I’m looking at you), it’s the perfect way to cosplay being a fresher for one night again. I promise you’ll still be in bed by 10 x

4. Think green, drink green

If the Irish bleed green, tonight is the perfect time to drink green. If you’re not in the mood to commit yourself fully to a bar crawl, why not drink green instead?

My idea, simply find a table in spoons and task yourself with trying to drink through everything green on the menu. Perhaps you might find your new favourite cocktail, or maybe you’ll discover something you never want to look at again.

Either way, it’s a simple way to avoid FOMO and get in the Irish spirit, so go celebrate your fraction of Irish that you cling to.