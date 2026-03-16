Bars, pubs, students, listen up! Here’s how Shout-Up! is making Durham venues safer

Everything you need to know about the RSACC training programme tackling sexual harassment on nights out (and how your venue or workplace can become Shout-Up! certified for free)

6 hours ago

CW: This article contains mention of sexual harassment and rape.

According to new research in Newcastle (2024), 78 per cent of women and 36 per cent of men have experienced sexual harassment on a night out.

This is why the organisation Shout-Up! is working with licensed venues to train bar staff and managers to spot and prevent sexual harassment before it escalates.

The Shout-Up! initiative is delivered by a specialist team from Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Centre Darlington and County Durham.

Since its launch in 2017, more than 5000 venue staff have been trained in the programme, with 99.6 per cent of staff feeling confident or very confident identifying when to intervene after completing the Shout-Up! training.

Bars, pubs, clubs and licensed premises in Durham City can participate for free here.

‘The people best placed to act safely and consistently are the staff’

Jess Lunn, Shout-Up! Campaign Worker for Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Centre for Darlington and County Durham, explained the need for the initiative. She said: “In licensed venues, the people best placed to act safely and consistently are the staff, and that’s exactly who Shout-Up! is designed for.

“The programme gives bar, pub and club teams the practical training, clear procedures and recognised certification to spot the early signs of harassment and intervene before situations escalate.

“We’re now inviting Durham City venues to take part, become Shout-Up! certified, and be among the first in Durham to meet that standard.”

For more information, see the Shout-Up! website.