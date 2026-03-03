Rapper Ghetts jailed for killing London student in hit-and-run as he expresses ‘extreme regret’

‘I offer no excuses, and I have let my family and community down’

7 hours ago

British grime rapper Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, has recieved his sentence of over 10 years after the fatal hit-and-run of a London-based student, Yubin Tamang.

Last October, Ghetts failed stop after his BMW struck 20-year-old Yubin Tamang, who was studying business management at the University of Roehampton. He died in the hospital two days after the crash, and Ghetts’ charge was changed from causing serious injury by dangerous driving to causing death by dangerous driving.

In court, Yubin’s mum, Sharmila Tamang, said: “We feel extreme pain and an unimaginable sense of loss. What we have felt is something that we have to endure. My son had dreamed of further education and had come to the UK. He wanted to gain a degree from here because it is well recognised in the world.

“Unfortunately, this tragic event happened near our home while he was returning home from work.”

Ghetts’ sentence is 12 years for the death of Yubin Tamang

On March 3 at Old Bailey in London, Ghetts was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for the death of the Nepalese student. The court heard how he’d been driving at 67mph, more than double the permitted maximum speed in that area.

“Mr Tamang was still crossing the road. He could do nothing to avoid a collision. The defendant’s BMW ploughed into him,” Prosecutor Philip McGhee said. “Mr Tamang was catapulted into the air before crashing down on the roadway. He sustained catastrophic injuries.”

Ghetts did not speak besides confirming his name, but his lawyer, Benjamin Aina, did read out a prepared letter addressed to Yubin’s family. He apologised to “the family of Mr Tamang, the community at large, to his own family, and to the court for his actions on that Saturday night of October last year.”

“I write from a place of extreme regret, shame and remorse… I cannot express the enormous feeling of guilt and shame for the suffering I have caused,” he wrote.

“I want Mr Tamang’s family to know that I am so truly sorry. I offer no excuses, and I have let my family and community down.”

He’s also been disqualified from driving for 17 years.

Featured image credit: Hogan Media/Shutterstock and Metropolitan Police