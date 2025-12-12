Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opens up about fiancé Perrie Edwards’ ‘heartbreaking’ miscarriage

5 hours ago

This summer, Perrie Edwards opened up about an early miscarriage she had, and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has shared how it made him feel.

Alex and Perrie have a four-year-old son together named Axel. But, before their first child was born, Perrie had an early miscarriage, and tragically lost another child 24 weeks into her pregnancy after Axel was born.

Perrie spoke about the experience in August on Paul C Burnson’s podcast, We Need To Talk.

“Obviously, I started bleeding not long after, and I went to the hospital, and I had the scan, and they were like, ‘There’s no baby’,” she said.

In an interview with The Athletic, Alex opened up about how the loss affected him emotionally.

“When you start a family, that’s when you start to learn it’s not easy to have a child, that things can go wrong,” he said.

“It’s so difficult — especially for women when they are literally growing another human being inside them, the connection they feel to that, and then can things go wrong and they can lose the baby. Especially losing the baby so late into the pregnancy.”

He added: “It definitely helped that we had Axel to focus on, but it was obviously difficult. It took a while for us to get to the place where we felt, ‘OK, should we try this again?'”

Alex has been in between football club contracts for four months now, after his contract with Turkish team Beşiktaş ended in August. He’s been training with Arsenal while looking for another contract. In the same interview, he shared how this has helped him spend more time with his family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie. (@perrieedwards)

“It’s been nice to be at home with Perrie for the past few months and to have this time with Axel as well. He’s excited [about his new brother or sister]. We all are.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram