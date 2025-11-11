Christian politician had iconic clap back after he was caught following escorts and p*rnstars

1 hour ago

In a gotcha moment that inevitably backfired, right-wing news publications sought to discredit Christian Democrat James Talarico by exposing that he follows escorts, p*rnstars, and OnlyFans models on Instagram.

James Talarico, 36, is a seminarian and state House member who is also running for a Senate position in Texas. Much of his campaign has been built upon Christian values, which is precisely why the likes of the MailOnline and The New York Post lapped up a report from Axios about his Instagram habits.

James only follows just under 4,000 people on Instagram, some of whom are adult entertainers and escorts who link out to adult x-rated websites. Apparently, he also liked a few pictures from an escort and OnlyFans model – shocking, I know. One such model was Giselle Palmer, who goes by Honky Tonk Angel online, and he had a brief exchange with OF girly Alice Greczyn after she confessed to loving his political work.

Still, shame-attempt aside, his response was a masterclass in how to handle controversy.

James Talarico’s response was better than the takedown

In 2025, in the era of Bonnie Blue and the TikTokified space of adult entertainment, I’d proboably be concerned if he didn’t follow a few cheeky people. Nontheless, when people get caught in these situations, there’s usually one of two responses: Either they blame it on a member of their team, and then subsequently shame the s*x workers to distance themselves from it, or there’s no response at all.

James Talarico responded with a dash of number one, but without the shaming aspect that is so prevalent in clapbacks.

His spokesperson, JT Ennis, told Axios: “The social media team – including James – follows back and engages with supporters who have large followings and does not investigate their backgrounds.

“James has never subscribed to OnlyFans or an escort service. While James was unaware of how these women make money, he does not judge them for it and will not play into an effort to smear them for clickbait articles. That’s exactly what his Christian faith calls him to do.”

Featured image credit: Harmon Dobson/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock