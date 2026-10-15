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Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s harsh prison calls about Ken Urker have surfaced after his death

She was talking to her other ex, Ryan Anderson, at the time

Kieran Galpin | News

Following the death of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s ex, Ken Urker, 2020 prison phone calls have surfaced in which she harshly talked about him. 

While Gypsy-Rose Blanchard was serving time for the murder of her mother, Claudine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard, she got engaged to Ken Urker. They broke up, and she then married Ryan Anderson, but they too split. After that, Gypsy Rose got back together with Ken, and they welcomed a daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, in 2024. Ken and Gypsy Rose split for the last time around September 2026, a month before he was found dead

“We responded to a residence in Raceland today after receiving a call at 6:15 p.m. Kenan Urker, 34, was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation,” the police confirmed. 

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard slammed Ken Urker in unearthed prison calls 

Unearthed by the Daily Mail, the phone call took place in December 2020, when Gypsy Rose was still serving time in Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. At the time, she was rekindling her relationship with Ryan Anderson. 

During the call, Gypsy Rose shared that she’d listened to You Broke Me First by Tate McRae, describing it as a “very sad little melody about someone that somebody is trying to get back with them.”

“So, anyway, I sent him that song,” she told Ryan, referring to her ex, Ken. “And then, next thing you know, he gone.”

“Whatever, you’ll be calling him soon,” Ryan replied, which pushed Gypsy Rose to say, “No, even after I told him he could overdose and all that, like, he still kept himself on my email, like, he never took himself off no matter how bad we got into it or how bad it seemed like we were at odds.”

Ryan had seemingly had enough at this point, because he bit back with: “I don’t want to talk about Ken. F**k Ken.”

A few months later, in March of 2021, Gypsy Rose had another notable phone call with Ryan Anderson. In it, she again referenced the moment she told Ken: “I hope he overdose[s].”

Despite trying to get back into a relationship with Ryan, the inmate seemingly talked about her other male suitors with him. 

“I wouldn’t let you ignore me,” she recalled to Ryan, talking about another suitor whilst laughing. “I’m the type of person that would stay in yo face, knocking at your door, throwing cans at your car.”

“Oh, Lord. I’ve gotta go. I don’t know that I want to talk to you anymore,” Ryan bit back with. 

They got married around a year after that phone call, but the marriage only lasted about a year and nine months. 

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has been approached for comment. 

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Featured image credit: Instagram 

More on: Celebrity Gypsy Rose Blanchard News US
Kieran Galpin | News
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