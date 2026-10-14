The Glasgow fresher’s guide to surviving the academic year sober

1 hour ago

So, you’re worried about not drinking during as your first year at uni.? Whether it’s going out on your first Sports Wednesday or night out with your flat, the pressure around drinking may seem overwhelming.

But fear not, you can still have the full uni experience whilst sober.

So whether its for religious, antibiotic, cost reasons, or you simply don’t like the taste, here’s my guide to surviving the uni year sober without being confined to the quiz night or the library.

1. You can still go out

Go and get stuck in the fight night queue or experience the full force of Hive at 1am. Not drinking doesn’t mean your banned from bars or have to sit by yourself in your flat. From places pretending to be a Spoons to clubs open until late, Glasgow has the full range of places to explore sober so get that checklist out and see how many of the West End’s finest you can visit.

I’m sure that you’re still plenty of fun without the alcohol, so make some memories and meet some people that you’ll still be able to remember in the morning, even if they can’t quite recall who you are. First year is your chance to build those connections that will get you through the rest of your degree and you never know when you’ll bump into them again.

2. Drinking is not mandatory

No matter what your hammered flat mates tell you, you don’t have to drink. You are still going out and having the same fun they are, just without the hangover. There’s plenty of non-alcoholic drinks available too and bars have to serve you water if you ask for it.

Will there be pressure to drink? Absolutely. But does that mean you have to? Absolutely not. Freshers’ is the start of a four/five year marathon, not a week long sprint. Pace yourself, try to get an early night, and find your bearing around your new home for the next three to five years.

3. Support your hammered friends

With the rest of your friends/flatmates plastered, it’s up to you to ensure that nothing too disastrous happens to them. Be the one that they go crying to about how much they love him or the one trying to avert the flatcest. Being sober also means that your better prepared for when the lights go out or water starts gushing through the roof (#MuranoCore). Why not be the group photographer and capture these memories forever or stop them causing the block to be evacuated when they burn their toast at 3am? You have the chance to be the silent hero, and they’ll thank you for it once the week is over. Oh, and those photos may prove useful leverage down the line…

4. Enjoy the daytime too Congratulations, you’ve not got a hangover. This means that you can fully enjoy the wide range of activities on offer during the semester.

Why not do some exploring and make the most of the free buses with the Young Scot Card to travel further afield? Or for places closer to home, try the Kelvingrove Museum or the Botanic Gardens. Going out isn’t necessarily just to a bar. Check out our top picks on the Glasgow museums.

5. Try some calmer evening activities If doing Hive sober is too much for you, why not try a cèilidh or that quiz night. Many societies run evening activities such as debating or board games nights. These can also be a great opportunity to meet up with other sober warriors for some support and the chance to go out in a pressure free environment. Why not try going to a silent disco for a quieter clubbing experience or host a movie night in your flat for a cozy night in? Take it one day at a time and try as broad a range of activities as you can. You’ve got no commitments or decisions to make, so make the most of it and try something outside of your comfort zone. Theres also plenty sober spots where the temptation to order a pint won’t even be there at all.

Just do it! In the dark, no one can tell if its water or vodka and life is far better when you can remember what actually happened.

So go and get stuck in the fight night queue or experience the full force of Hive at 1am. Go to that flat party that you were never truly invited to or the pres drinks that last all night.

You can still have a full uni experience without the drinking, and when you check your bank balance at the end of term, you can feel glad that your abstinence has paid off.

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