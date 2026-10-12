35,000 Partake in the Great Scottish Run through Glasgow

Recreational runners joined elite athletes to partake in the busiest Great Scottish Run to date

8 hours ago

A record 35,000 runners took part in this year’s AJ Bell Great Scottish Run in Glasgow, as thousands gathered across the weekend of the 3rd and 4th of October for the annual running event.

The weekend began on Saturday 3 October, with the Junior and Mini Great Scottish Run events taking place on Glasgow Green, giving over 2000 younger runners the opportunity to take part in the popular weekend. Stars of the BBC show Gladiators, Athena and Hammer, led the countdown for the young runners.

Sunday saw the main events get underway. Participants tackled either the 10K or the half marathon course with both races starting on St Vincent Street before finishing beneath the McLennan Arch on a spectator filled Glasgow Green.

Winning the half marathon for the men was Jamie Crowe of Central Athletics Club, who crossed the finish line in 1:03:27 whilst Katrina Ballantyne of Leeds City Athletic Club claimed the women’s title in 1:13:33. The performances provided a competitive element to a weekend that brought together elite athletes and recreational runners alike.

The event also featured familiar faces at the starting line. Eilish McColgan, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, led the countdown for the half marathon, while Tartan Trek fundraiser Craig Ferguson started the 10K.

New additions to this year’s course included A Country Mile, a country music zone designed to entertain runners along the route, and the AJ Bell Motivation Station, where personalised messages offered encouragement to participants.

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Featured Image via Unsplash