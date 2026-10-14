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City St. George’s University gets rid of famous Newspaper Journalism MA after 44 years

The course has been replaced with a Journalism MA in a bid to modernise in a changing media environment.

Mark Krukov | News

City St. George’s University has put an end to its Newspaper Journalism post grad course, replacing it with an updated Journalism MA. 

The outgoing course had been running since 1982 and was one of the UK’s first ever journalism masters degrees. 

The new Journalism MA seeks to offer a modernised education experience that is more in line with the media climate of today.

Paul Solman, Director of the Newspaper Journalism programme, told Press Gazette: “The decision reflects the trend in the industry.”

“For many, the word newspaper still has connotations of a paper product. And we know that newspapers are online things these days.”

With physical newspapers in decline, modules such as Audio Production (Podcasting) and Live Production aim to prepare students for the new online reality of the industry. 

There is even a new AI Journalism and the Future of News elective that will see students analyse the use of artificial intelligence in newsrooms. 

Despite its modernisation, the programme has also kept much of its core curriculum, including Journalism Ethics and UK Media Law.

The new course has proven to be popular in its first year, with City reporting that the Journalism MA has had triple the number of applicants and nearly double the number of students enrolled compared to last year’s Newspaper Journalism MA.

City, which is part of the University of London, has the biggest journalism school in the country and boasts a star-studded list of alumni.

The department celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and used to be home to the likes of Pippa Crerar and Chris Mason before they embarked on their glittering careers in the world of news. 

City continues to offer other specialised post grad courses for aspiring news-writers, such as Broadcast Journalism MA, Global Financial Journalism MA, and International Journalism MA.  

Featured image via Google Maps

Mark Krukov | News
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