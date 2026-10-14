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TikTok is being plagued by humans’ obsession with rectangles, but science can explain it

Once you realise they’re everywhere, you’ll go insane

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Thanks to TikTok, I’m spotting rectangles on literally everything, from architecture to food, clothing patterns to electronics. It’s driving me INSANE. 

Though our love of rectangles, or rectangle-like shapes, is nothing especially new in the grand scheme of things, it has recieved increased attention over on TikTok

@joslyngmalave

everything around me is either a rectangle or turning into one

♬ original sound – prkhoonie.lvr7

For instance, alongside a picture of themselves looking quite stressed, one person wrote: “Just saw a video about how humans are obsessed with rectangles and now I’m going insane.”

“I saw a post talking about humans loving rectangles and now I can’t think of anything else,” another said. 

And when you really look at your surroundings, those people are right. The laptop I’m writing this on is a rectangle, as is the sofa in my room, which is the same as the TV, the fridge, and my cupboard doors. Most windows are rectangular, as are benches, bricks, chocolate bars, floor tiles, number plates, microwaves, erasers, doors, rugs, bookshelves, and light switches. Hell, even the pixels that make up our phone displays are rectangular – need I go on? 

@veya.x

Bout to get on a moving rectangle too.. #rectangles #matrix #scary #zyxbca #fyp

♬ original sound – prkhoonie.lvr7

Yes, it might be a brainrot thought that a stoner would have late at night, but it’s also something that you’ll immediately start to notice after reading this. I’ll see you in the asylum with the rest of the rectangle-induced mania subjects. 

There’s a reason humans are obsessed with rectangles 

As with most of life’s curiosities, there’s a scientific, psychological, and logical explanation for why humans are obsessed with rectangles. 

Firstly, there are practical reasons for the abundance of rectangles in practically everything: Building is easier with straight lines and right angles, storage is easier when the things you’re storing stack or slot together, rectangles are an efficient use of space that doesn’t leave gaps, and there’s an inherent interior design simplicity when most things are the same shape. We as humans are not obsessed with rectangles specifically, but instead with making the world measurable, repeatable, stackable and easy to organise.

But that’s kinda bland, so here’s the more interesting part. 

Credit: Canva

Some studies have shown that rectangles are perceived as a safer shape, which is hilarious, I know. They evoke feelings of predictability and structure that our minds crave. Rectangles are also just easier for our brains to process, and if there’s one thing humans love, it’s simplicity. 

But here’s the really interesting thing: We’ve kind of taught ourselves to love rectangles. 

In the earliest days of human evolution, when we were discovering everything for the first time, rectangles became a part of everything. Straight lines showed boundaries, agriculture became uniform in rows, and when huts started to form into settlements, rectangles became a more efficient use of space. 

For me, it helped to think of it like this: We write in lines, lines form rectangular paragraphs, those paragraphs are placed on rectangular paper, and they form rectangular books. Those books are then placed on rectangular shelves and bookcases. It just kind of naturally happened. 

It’s a really small part of human existence that most of us have never really thought about – until now. Have fun down your rabbit hole!

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Featured image credit: TikTok and Canva 

More on: Brainrot TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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