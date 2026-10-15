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Your ultimate guide to surviving Freshers’ Flu

Being a Fresher is all fun and games until you wake up with a blocked nose, a sore throat and the feeling that you’ve been hit by a bus

Anna Brown | Guides

Freshers’ Flu annually humbles first, second, third and fourth-years alike. Though Freshers’ Week might be one of the best weeks of uni, the inevitable Freshers’ Flu that follows? Not so much.

Between packed clubs, late nights, questionable sleep schedules and suddenly living with dozens of strangers, it’s hardly surprising that students end up feeling rough by October.

Whether you’re battling a throat that feels like sandpaper, a nose that won’t stop running or a cough that makes you sound like you’ve smoked fourty cigarettes, Freshers’ Flu can leave you wanting to do absolutely nothing except rot in bed.

But don’t panic just yet. From stocking up on essentials to knowing when to skip the night out and prioritise your health, here’s your ultimate guide to surviving Freshers’ Flu without letting it ruin your first few weeks at uni.

Eat something not beige

Seriously, put down the frozen pizza. Actually cooking in your new kitchen won’t only save precious funds, but getting some veg in your system is vital for building an immune system that all your freshers’ activities are destroying. And no, pesto doesn’t count as veg.

If you can’t quite give up the beige foods just yet, vitamin C tablets and Berocca can be an easy and affordable way to boost your immune system. Buy a pack from Lidl and try to take one every morning to give your body the best chance in its fight against Freshers’ Flu.

Clean your flat

It’s very easy to let the dirty dishes pile up or to not clean after hosting pres, especially if you’ve got lots of flatmates. But dirty kitchen surfaces are a breeding ground for germs, and eating off them is the fastest way to get ill.

Buy some anti-bacterial surface cleaner and a bit of bleach and try to clean your flat at least once a week. It’s worth it, trust us.

Be sensible

There’s no need to go to Level’s ball pit. Don’t share cigarettes or vapes (you’re an adult now, buy your own!) and definitely don’t share your post-night out chips or kiss strangers. We all know freshers’ flu isn’t the only reason that’s a bad idea.

Rest

It’s okay to say no to a night out, the world is not going to end. Plan a movie night with your flatmates or a cosy evening in bed and give your body a chance to recover from the exhaustion you’ve put it through. Maybe even skip that 9am… your health should come first after all.

Never mind your new course mates, paracetamol and ibuprofen are about to become your new best friends. They’re less than 50p from the shop (own brand is just as good). Make sure you follow the instructions on the pack and space them out evenly and you should start to feel much better.

Comfort food

If you’ve got the energy, a nice warming bowl of soup can help soothe the throat and is packed with nutrients that give your body the best chance of fighting off freshers’ flu. If not, the Asian supermarkets in town sell every flavour of spicy, brothy noodle soups you could need.

Seek medical help

The NHS advises that if your symptoms have only worsened after 7 days, it’s time to see a doctor. Make sure you have registered with a Liverpool GP: it’s easy to do on the Brownlow Health website. Don’t be afraid to book an appointment if you need – make sure it isn’t something worse than Freshers’ Flu.

Get your free Meningitis B vaccine by booking on the NHS website whilst you’re at it. You can never be too careful.

 

Anna Brown | Guides
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