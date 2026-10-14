14 out of 24 Russell Group universities have active ‘pro-life’ societies in 2026

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14 of the UK’s 24 Russell Group universities have pro-life societies active in 2026 – and another one was banned by a student union in April.

Most anti-abortion societies at universities aren’t independent entities, but are part of larger networks. The Alliance of Pro-Life Students lists 16 member societies at different UK universities, 11 of which seem to be recently active.

University of Birmingham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birmingham Students for Life (@bhamstudentsforlife)

Birmingham Students for Life describes itself as “a non-sectarian student society opposing the ending of innocent human life”. The society organises talks such as “Why abortion isn’t healthcare” and “How do we argue against abortion?”

University of Bristol

Bristol Students for Life was definitely active from at least 2023 to April 2026, but it’s not clear what events the society has planned for the 2026/2027 academic year.

University of Cambridge

In April 2026, the Cambridge Pro-Life society was absorbed into Cambridge Students for Life. This organisation is more explicitly linked to Christianity than some other universities’ pro-life societies. The first event of this year was a “Pro-Life Bible Study” session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cambridge Students for Life (@camstudentsforlife)

Durham University

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durham Students For Life (@dustudentsforlife)

So far in 2026, Durham Students for Life have organised events including a church service with “an akathist for an end to abortion”, picnics, a workshop on how to approach pro-life views in conversations, and a raffle.

University of Edinburgh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edinburgh Pro Life Society (@edinburghlifesociety)

The Edinburgh Life Society had a stand at the Freshers’ Fair, and arranged a picnic to welcome new students.

University of Exeter

When the Exeter Students for Life society formed in 2021, 8,000 students signed a petition for the organisation to be banned. The organisation was still going in the 2025/2026 academic year, but it’s not clear how active the society is this term.

University of Glasgow

Glasgow Students for Life first applied to the Students’ Representative Council for affiliation back in 2018. The Students’ Representative Council refused. Glasgow Students for Life argued that this breached equality laws, and threatened to sue. The Students’ Representative Council then did affiliate the organisation.

University of Leeds

Although people have attempted to start a Students for Life Leeds society, the Leeds University Union (LUU) hasn’t permitted this. In April, more than 3,000 people signed a petition against allowing this organisation to form on campus.

University of Liverpool

The Liverpool Pro-Life Society is continuing for a third year. The Instagram page just unveiled the new (all male) committee for the 2026/2027 academic year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liverpool Pro-Life Society (@liverpoolprolife)

University of Manchester

Students started a Manchester Pro-Life Society in January 2024. Within two days, more than 10,000 people signed a petition for it to be banned. The University of Manchester Students’ Union said the society did not breach their policy, since more than three students were interested in joining, no similar society already existed, and the society wasn’t doing anything illegal.

University of Nottingham

Nottingham Students for Life claims to be “a society dedicated to the protection of that which is most beautiful, pure and innocent, namely the unborn”. The group was definitely active from 2019 to 2025, although it’s not clear what plans they have for this term. The committee for the 2025/2026 academic year consisted of one man and three women.

University of Oxford

Earlier on in 2026, Oxford Students for Life organised talks with external speakers, as well as “sip and socialise” and “prof-life coffee social” events.

Queen’s University Belfast

QUB Pro-Life Society’s webpage reads, “Our main aim is to change as many hearts and minds about the issue of abortion on campus. Crisis pregnancy? Let’s eliminate the crisis, not the child.”

University of York

In March 2026, a York Pro-Life Society began for students at the University of York and York St John University. The very active Instagram account has shared various opinions about Charlie Kirk, the immaculate conception, and Olivia Rodrigo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by York Pro-Life Society (@yorkprolifesociety)

This organisation is not officially affiliated by the student unions at either the University of York or York St John University.

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Featured images via @dustudentsforlife/Instagram and @yorkprolifesociety/Instagram.