England v Croatia: Here’s where to watch tonight’s game

Our guide to some of the best spots to watch the match tonight

3 hours ago

Tonight, the first England FIFA World Cup game is on from 9 PM. The last time the Three Lions played Croatia was at the 2018 semi-finals in Moscow; but the more important question is where to watch the match?

Three Bridges

Fully set up for the World Cup with big HD screens, you can watch the match in the Three Bridge’s beer garden. If you want to guarantee a table, you are able to book your seats on their website. Otherwise, it’s free game from 9 PM till 1:30 AM.

Library

Library’s got you covered if you’re looking for a spot with commentary, 11 TVs and two big screens. Expected by the bar to be packed tonight, you can book seating online before the match to guarantee a place to sit.

The Bishop’s Mill

If you want cheap pints and a big screen without having to book in advance, Spoons is the obvious choice. It’s without a doubt that this will be the most electric atmosphere in Durham, closing at 1 AM giving lots of time to down a few after the match.

Babylon

With a capacity of 700, Babs is Durham’s largest venue in the city with claims to be “Durham’s biggest fanzone” to watch the England match tonight. You can grab free tickets with guaranteed entry before 7:30 PM on Fixr. Open till 2 AM, the night doesn’t have to end once the 90 minutes is up.

College Bars

The clear winner for tonight is Collingwood, however, many other college bars have advertised the game such as St Mary’s and the Undie. It’ll be hard to find a bar that isn’t showing the match.

Regardless if you’re a die-hard fan or someone trying to find an excuse to go out on a Wednesday night, Durham has some of the best spots in the country to view the game. Get there early to secure your seats and enjoy the game. Come on England!

Featured image via Unsplash.

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