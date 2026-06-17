All the best venues in Liverpool to watch England play in the World Cup

For the performative (and real) football fans in Liverpool, it’s time to get those England shirts out.

2 hours ago

The 2026 World Cup is officially upon us. If you thought surviving exam season was stressful, just wait until you’re squeezed into a packed beer garden with 500 other stressed-out students.

As we approach tonight’s match of England vs Croatia, we thought this was the perfect time to give you a rundown of the best spots in Liverpool for watching England play. From classic beer gardens to local student institutions, we’ve rounded up the absolute best spots in Liverpool to watch the action unfold this summer.

BOXPARK Liverpool

If you want the full, cinematic, beer-flying-in-the-air experience, BOXPARK is where you need to be. BOXPARK has established itself as Liverpool’s premium “home of the fan” for this tournament. Because of this, they’ve gone all out. They have anti-glare giant screens and massive sound systems. There is also a food hall setup so you can stress-eat anything from burgers to gyros.

BOXPARK will be the best for the tournament atmosphere! Although we recommend booking in advance, or you’ll be left watching it through the window.

Kelly’s Dispensary

A Smithdown Road favourite, Kelly’s Dispensary is one of those pubs that always seems to have a great atmosphere when live sport is on. It has a strong selection of beers and a cosy Irish pub feel, so it’s an ideal spot if you’re after a slightly more relaxed match-day experience.

Popular with students and locals alike, Kelly’s strikes the perfect balance between lively and welcoming. You should grab a pint of Guinness and settle in before kick-off. Expect plenty of celebrations if England find the back of the net. However, don’t leave it too late: the best seats tend to disappear well before the first whistle.

Camp and Furnace

Camp and Furnace is a legendary spot for football fans in Liverpool. They are showing all the games on giant screens in their massive warehouse space. To match the host-nation vibes, they usually level up their food and drink menus. Because of this, the atmosphere is vibrant, loud, and incredibly student-friendly.

Camp and Furnace is perfect if you want big warehouse rave energy mixed with world-class football.

The Bierkeller

Football with a side of massive two-pint steins and long communal tables you can jump on when someone scores, what more could you want. Bierkeller have a massive projector screen in their main room and heaps of smaller TVs lining the walls. There’s even a Biergarten if the British summer actually decides to show up.

Whether you’re there for 90 minutes or planning to stay all evening, it’s one of the safest bets for a guaranteed football atmosphere.

McCooley’s Concert Square

McCooley’s is a Liverpool staple for live sport, the classic student location. Let’s be honest, would it even be a major football tournament if you weren’t standing in Concert Square, squinting at the big screen while trying not to get drenched by a rogue plastic cup of Carling?

Concert Square is the beating heart of Liverpool’s nightlife, and for the World Cup, the atmosphere here is entirely unmatched.

McCooly’s is perfect for post-match celebrations (or commiserations) since you’re already exactly where the clubs are.

PINS Social Club Liverpool

If your ideal football viewing experience involves a bit more than just staring at a screen, PINS Social Club has you covered. Known for bowling, shuffleboard and street food, it’s transformed into one of Liverpool’s favourite live sports venues during major tournaments.

Expect huge HD screens, plenty of seating, excellent cocktails, and a slightly more laid-back crowd than Concert Square. It’s ideal if you’re watching with a mixed group of football fanatics and people who are mostly just there for the drinks.

The Hope & Anchor

A true student favourite, The Hope & Anchor is always packed when England are playing. With a prime location, it’s one of the easiest places to soak up the tournament atmosphere. You don’t even have to head into the city centre.

Affordable drinks, plenty of screens and a crowd that celebrates every England goal like they’ve won the World Cup already make it one of the best local options.

The Flute

If you’re after a proper Liverpool football pub, The Flute should be high on your list. Just a stone’s throw from the city centre, it’s long been a favourite for watching football. When you go, expect every screen to be showing the match, plenty of singing before kick-off and an atmosphere that only gets louder with every goal.

With affordable pints and a crowd that’s genuinely here for the football, The Flute is perfect if you want to experience a classic match-day atmosphere away from the bigger fan parks. Get down early, because when England are playing, it fills up fast.

Einstein Bier Haus

Situated in Concert Square, Einstein Bier Haus becomes one of the busiest football pubs in Liverpool during international tournaments. The giant projector screens, lively music before kick-off and packed outdoor seating make it a great place to soak up the pre-match buzz.

Just get there early because tables disappear long before kick-off.

Blackstock Market

Liverpool’s newest food market has quickly become a hidden gem for watching live sport. With giant indoor screens, independent food vendors and plenty of space, Blackstock Market offers something a little different from the traditional football pub.

If your group can’t agree on what to eat before kick-off, this is probably your safest option.

The Brookhouse

For students, it doesn’t get much more iconic than The Brookhouse. It’s long been one of Liverpool’s favourite student pubs. When England are playing, expect every HD screen in the place to be surrounded by fans willing the Three Lions over the line.

With a huge beer garden, plenty of indoor seating and cheap drinks deals, it’s the perfect option if you want a proper match-day atmosphere without battling the crowds in the city centre. Get there early though as tables disappear quickly for the big England fixtures, and for good reason.

If you’re living in Smithdown, The Brookhouse might just be the easiest place to watch the World Cup without venturing into town.

Whether you’re paying for a guaranteed place at Camp and Furnace, squeezing into BOXPARK, or gambling on a free table at McCooley’s, just make sure you’re surrounded by friends when the drama inevitably kicks off.