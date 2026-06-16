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The best spots in Leeds to watch England in the World Cup

For the self-proclaimed football ‘experts’ and novices alike

Lucy Eason | Guides
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If you’ve left the house, spoken to anybody, watched the news, or opened any form of social media recently, you’ll be well aware that the 2026 World Cup is now well under way. So far, the tournament has seen the likes of South Korea, Mexico and South Africa going head-to-head, and England is now finally due to play its first match tomorrow against Croatia.

Of course, the most pressing issue related to this deciding on the best venue to watch the match while enjoying a beverage or two (or three, or ten) alongside your friends. Lucky for you, I’ve been facing the same crushing dilemma, and so I’ve compiled a handy guide for every budget and location preference.

Whether you’re a lifelong football fan or just want an excuse to drink as many pints as you can in the space of a 90 minute match, here’s a rundown of the best Leeds venues to watch tomorrow’s game.

Original Oak

Original Oak is the pub of choice for many a live sports fanatic in Leeds, and it isn’t difficult to see why.

With pints that cost a very reasonable £3.25, and so many TV screens that you can watch the game no matter where you are in the venue, it’s a more than solid option for tomorrow evening’s match. Plus, it boasts one of the biggest beer gardens in the north of England, with a capacity of up to 1200 people.

However, it’s still advisable to get there early if you want the best chance of bagging a table for your group. Outdoor tables at Oak are prime real estate even on an average sunny day in June.

BOX Headingley

While the drinks here aren’t the cheapest, its roof terrace, playlist of non-stop dance floor bangers and lively atmosphere more than compensate. This popular Headingley staple will be hosting live screenings of every World Cup match played during its opening hours. Entry is free, although deposits may be required for those looking to book a table for their group.

As a bonus, BOX even provides entertainment for the football haters who have been dragged to watch the match by their more enthusiastic housemates. If the game itself isn’t your thing, you can pass the time by playing a game of pool or trying your luck at darts.

Beaverworks

While Beaverworks is best known for its wild raves and questionable toilets, it’s also been hosting live sports since 2021. Tomorrow’s game will be shown on a giant screen under the venue’s iconic summer marquee, and the club sound system will be put to good use to blast singalong tunes during half time to keep the energy high.

And if this doesn’t sound tempting enough already, tickets begin at just £5 and include a free beer or cider upon arrival.

Rita’s Beer Hall and Ballroom

With its jazzy interior, leopard print pool tables, and fun selection of frozen margaritas, Rita’s is undeniably the most aesthetically pleasing spot to watch the game.

While a seated ticket will set you back £11, the good news is that standing tickets are completely free. Just make sure to remember that last entry to watch the match is 8pm, or you’ll risk missing out.

Hyde Park Book Club

If you’re a football fan who considers themselves too sophisticated for the usual student haunts in Hyde Park and Headingley (or just doesn’t fancy being surrounded by drunk rugby boys), you’ll be pleased to know that Hyde Park Book Club is also hosting a screening of the match.

There, you can enjoy the game alongside a crisp glass of wine or one of the many local beers on offer.

Hosting a watch party at home

If you don’t feel like fighting for a spot in a packed pub or bar to watch the match, emulating an American Super Bowl party by inviting all of your friends round for a watch party is the best alternative. A quick trip to ALDI for booze and snacks and a few pieces of Amazon décor will create the perfect atmosphere for a fun and budget-friendly evening.

Who needs a giant HD screen and beer on tap when you’ve got the TV your landlord gave you and a multipack of knockoff Kopparbergs?

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Lucy Eason | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
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