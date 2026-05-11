Right-wing activist visiting Bristol Uni ‘attacked with curry’

‘Young Bob’ – a 17-year-old Christian activist – spoke to students about topics such as abortion outside Senate House

6 hours ago

A controversial speaker was struck with curry during a heated roadside debate outside Senate House, a University of Bristol study centre.

The activist, known online as ‘Young Bob’, describes himself on social media as a 17-year-old “Christian pro-life remigration activist”. He had been speaking outside the university’s Senate House building on Wednesday, April 29, when the incident occurred, emulating a Charlie Kirk style “campus debate” approach.

Footage shared on the teenager’s YouTube channel claimed he was “attacked with a tub of curry at Bristol University while debating deportations”, after tensions escalated during a discussion on campus.

In the video, a young woman appears to call Young Bob a “racist” – an accusation he denies – before another individual approaches the debate stand and throws a container of curry at him.

The woman can be heard saying: “You are literally a racist, why are we allowing racism on campus? You know what the issue is now, intellectual apathy.”

She is interrupted when a young man walks up and throws curry at the activist, who raises a hand in an attempt to shield himself.

Cheers can then be heard from the surrounding crowd as Young Bob, left covered in the curry, smiles following the incident.

Afterwards, he posted on X: “Well, today was absolutely mental. I went to Bristol University, I had a tub of curry thrown at me. Several people tried to steal my banner and equipment. However, I captured a large audience. I didn’t get hurt in any significant way.”

The debate formed part of a “Change My Mind” tour, which Young Bob describes as a campaign visiting left-leaning universities each Wednesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the University of Bristol said the debate did not take place on university property and that the individual involved had no affiliation with the institution.

The spokesperson added: “Freedom of expression and academic freedom are foundational rights at the heart of our mission and our values.”