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Storm Dave winds set to batter Edinburgh over Easter Weekend

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Tristan Hooper | News
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Edinburgh will be affected by strong winds across Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Those travelling over the Easter weekend have been advised to take extra care.

A spokesperson for car insurance firm RAC warned “Drivers shouldn’t underestimate the impact of the very strong winds that are forecast.

“We recommend taking extra care on exposed, higher routes and being especially cautious when overtaking high‑sided vehicles, as the buffeting effect can catch some people out.

“Slowing down and keeping a firm grip on the steering wheel are both vital in these conditions”.

The adverse conditions come as a low-pressure system moves into the UK from the Atlantic.

The winds will pick up overnight on Good Friday as the weather front moves east, and be at its most intense through Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.

On Sunday the system will clear into the North Sea, with blustery snow showers in Scotland and rain further south, until higher pressure returns on Easter Monday.

Edinburgh is expected to remain clouded over throughout the weekend.

Further north in Scotland three yellow wind warnings have been issued, and a yellow snow warning will be in place from 3pm on Saturday until 3am on Sunday for Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Na h-Eileanan Siar, Highland and Argyll and Bute.

ScotRail has advised passengers to keep an eye on its journey check website and social media for news on any disruptions.

Ferry operators and airports further north have also warned of possible disruption.

George Fiddes, speaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, stated: “The forecast weather conditions are likely to impact other modes of transport, so if you are planning to travel by train, ferry or air, please check with your operator to see if your service has been affected.”

Storms are named by the Met Office, working with Ireland’s Met Éireann and the Netherlands’ KNMI.

This season began in October 2025 with Storm Amy, as the list of names is announced on 1 September every year.

Proceeding in alphabetical order, the UK has seen storms Bram and Chandra, and Dave will be followed by Eddie.

Names are chosen based on suggestions from the public in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, or for personal reasons of those working in the Met Office.

Weather warnings in Scotland Easter 2026

This year may see ‘Storm Wubbo’, chosen by the Dutch KNMI as a tribute to the first Dutchman to fly in space, Wubbo Ockels.

Met Office surveys have found that naming storms significantly helps communicate the risks and leads more people to prepare for adverse conditions.

Tristan Hooper | News
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