It’s a 10: Bristol University ranked 10th out of top 12 UK unis

6 hours ago

The QS World University Ranking by Subject 2026 has now been released, scoring universities across the world on academic reputation, reputation among employers, and how often research from each university is cited, pitting over 1,500 institutions against each other across 55 different disciplines.

Out of all of these, only 12 UK universities made the cut – and that’s right, Bristol is one of them. The University of Bristol was ranked 10th out of the 12 others included, cosied up with the likes of UCL, Nottingham and even overtaking the University of Oxford by one place.

So feel free to be quite smug, as this really is quite the achievement. Unlike other university rankings, the QS World Rankings don’t take into account student opinion, so this prestigious position isn’t the result of glowing pupil reviews – its basically how respected the uni is in reality.

As well as being ranked 10th out of the UK universities, the University of Bristol managed to snag 51st place worldwide, for the second year running might I add, with a whopping overall score of 82.5. It’s easy to see why, with an employer reputation score of 89.4, and academic reputation score of 87.3 (these are all out of 100, by the way). If you’re looking for a new procrastination technique over the Easter holidays, fuel the friendly rivalry by comparing scores with your mates from other unis, and watch the drama unfold.

Now for the nitty-gritty. Each league table ranks universities for a specific subject, and 43 subjects offered by the uni have placed highly in these tables. Of the 33 subjects ranked in the global top 100, 5 were in the top 20, and 10 were in the top 50.

The five subjects within the top 20 were Geography (8th in the UK, 15th globally), Geology (4th in the UK, 17th globally) , Earth & Marine Sciences (5th in UK, 18th globally), Social Policy & Administration (5th in UK, 18th globally) and finally, Geophysics (5th in UK, 20th globally),

Other subjects that ranked highly include Philosophy (41st in the world), English Language & Literature (42nd), Veterinary Science (42nd), Education (44th) and Anatomy & Physiology (50th).

Now if my maths is right, which you’d hope it would be, this places the University of Bristol in the top 3.4% of all universities, so within the top 5% globally.

Evelyn Welch, Vice Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol commented on these rankings, commending the work of the teaching staff; “I’m very pleased to see so many of Bristol’s subjects recognised among the best in the world…which is testament to the hard work of all our staff.”

In a well-worded summary, she celebrated the Bristol community: “Bristol is an organisation of remarkable people working together to achieve more, and it’s great to see QS highlighting the impact and strength of our research and teaching” and praised how the university contributes “vital knowledge” and delivers change that “addresses real-world challenges”.

These rankings really are testament to the quality of teaching, and overall work ethic, of Bristol university, and in all honesty, should inspire pride in every student here.

In the midst of deadline season, and for many the desperate hunt to find a post-grad job, this will hopefully cheer you up – you’re studying at a top university, you’re going to be okay.