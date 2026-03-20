University of York comments on meningitis outbreak in Kent

A public health alert has confirmed two deaths and 29 confirmed or suspected cases so far

3 hours ago

The University of York has commented on the recent meningitis outbreak amongst students in Kent.

This follows a public health alert confirming two deaths and 29 suspected or confirmed cases.

Further suspected cases have since been identified in London, Dorset and France.

The University of York told The York Tab its advice for York students, saying:

“In a close-knit community like a university, we must all be vigilant to prevent infectious diseases from spreading.

“We are sharing key information to increase awareness of illnesses like meningitis.

“We’re asking all students to look out for themselves and others by familiarising themselves with these symptoms and ensuring they are registered with a local doctor.”

News spread of confirmed meningitis cases in early March, after a popular event at a nightclub in Kent called Club Chemistry. The current strain is “Meningitis B” (MenB), spread through bacteria. The onset can be sudden, so fast action is needed.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued daily updates, urging students living in the University of Kent’s campus halls to get vaccinated. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has confirmed that any students who attended the nightclub from the outbreak on 5th March until its closure on 15th March are eligible for the vaccine.

Antibiotics are also being offered to any students who went to Club Chemistry, or any who have close contact with those who have confirmed cases.

Recent reports this week have seen the queue for vaccination reach capacity, with many University of Kent students forced to return home unvaccinated. As of Wednesday 18th March, 600 meningitis B vaccines had been administered, according to the University of Kent.

As of today, the UK Health Security Agency has confirmed 18 cases of MenB, with a further 11 noted as “probable cases”.

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