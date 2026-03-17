Here’s why Leonardo DiCaprio looked so different (and so good) at the 2026 Oscars

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When Leonardo DiCaprio stepped onto the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday night, people immediately clocked that something about him had changed.

The 51-year-old actor arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles nominated for his role in One Battle After Another. But while the nomination was impressive, it wasn’t the main talking point online. Instead, everyone was staring at the hair.

DiCaprio showed up with noticeably darker locks than usual and a sharply groomed mustache, pairing the look with a classic tux. Some people even joked that fellow actor Pedro Pascal, who arrived at the ceremony without his signature moustache, must have somehow handed it over.

One viewer tweeted: “Leonardo DiCaprio stole Pedro Pascal’s moustache and the ceremony hasn’t even started yet, I’m not ready,” while another simply summed it up in two words: “Porn stache.”

Even once the ceremony kicked off, people couldn’t stop talking about the glow-up. DiCaprio later sat inside the ceremony with his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The actor’s personal life has been under more scrutiny than usual lately too. DiCaprio, 51, has been dating Ceretti, 27, since 2023, meaning the relationship has lasted close to three years.

he still got it i fear pic.twitter.com/lOst6S5gRJ — margs (@sosaneitsinsane) March 16, 2026

The actor has often been teased online for allegedly ending relationships before partners hit their mid-20s, so the age gap, and the fact he appears to have relaxed the unofficial “under-25 rule”, has been a regular topic.

Beyond the moustache, many viewers thought he looked slimmer and fresher than he has in recent years. Naturally, the internet immediately started theorising why.

One person speculated: “Very simple, he’s injecting GLP-1s like everyone else in Hollywood, but still has a long way to go.”

seeing posts wondering how leonardo dicaprio got debloated in his face and unfortunately many won’t like the answer (new drug class you’re tired of hearing about) — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) March 16, 2026

However, some experts reckon the explanation could be much less dramatic.

Facial plastic surgeon Anil Shah told the Daily Mail that changes like a slimmer face can sometimes come from lifestyle tweaks, including cutting down on alcohol, which can reduce puffiness and inflammation.

Dr Shah explained: “Alcohol is a toxin and studies show that it will age you faster, including your brain, your skin, your face – everything.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Brissett, president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, said attitudes toward cosmetic treatments have shifted significantly among men.

Without commenting directly on DiCaprio himself, he explained: “Today’s male patient sees both surgical and non-surgical treatments as self-investment, helping them look rested, healthy, and confident without obvious signs of surgery thanks to the advancements in technology and techniques.”

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives to the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/0cMQym02G4 — Ian Speed (@IanSpeedHQ) March 15, 2026

This isn’t the first time people have speculated about changes to DiCaprio’s appearance, either. During the Cannes Film Festival in 2025, some observers suggested his face appeared slimmer than before.

At the time, facial plastic surgeon Konstantin Vasyukevich told RadarOnline that noticeable volume loss in the cheeks and mid-face can happen when someone loses a significant amount of weight.

He explained: “This type of change is often associated with overall weight reduction, which may occur naturally or as a result of medications like Ozempic that promote significant weight loss.”

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Featured image credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock