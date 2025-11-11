Game of Thrones star John Bradley spotted filming new Christmas movie in York

Filming took over Colliergate and Fossgate last week

Game of Thrones actor John Bradley has been spotted filming in York for his upcoming festive film, Merry Christmas Aubrey Flint. The actor, best known for playing Samwell Tarly in the fantasy series, was seen wearing a deerstalker hat and duffel coat while shooting scenes around the Colliergate area.

The film, set to release in 2026, follows an amateur production of A Christmas Carol at a retirement home, reluctantly directed by community service worker Aubrey Flint, played by Bradley.

Film crews were first spotted in York last week, with production vans and camera equipment parked along Fossgate and Colliergate, near Barnitts. Part of Barnitts were cordoned off for filming in the afternoon, with glimpses of Bradley being caught between takes.

According to producers, filming in York is expected to last around a week, with several key scenes featuring York Minster and the streets around The Shambles. Producer Andy Brunskill, known for Blood Diamond and Jane Eyre, said the city was chosen for its “sheer beauty.”

Bradley is joined by an impressive line-up including Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Richard E. Grant, Celia Imrie, Adjoa Andoh, Karl Pilkington, and BAFTA-nominated Dustin Demri-Burns.

The film is directed by Jack Spring and written by Chris Boyle-McQuarry, with production shared between SUMS Film & Media, Shush Films, and Tyke Films for WestEnd Films.

A notice from SUMS Film & Media thanked York residents and visitors for their patience: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by filming and appreciate everyone’s cooperation. Businesses will remain open as usual.”

Merry Christmas Aubrey Flint is expected to hit cinemas in late 2026, bringing a touch of Hollywood (and Christmas) magic to York’s cobbled streets.

