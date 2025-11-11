The Tab

Game of Thrones star John Bradley spotted filming new Christmas movie in York

Filming took over Colliergate and Fossgate last week

Shannon Downing | News

Game of Thrones actor John Bradley has been spotted filming in York for his upcoming festive film, Merry Christmas Aubrey Flint. The actor, best known for playing Samwell Tarly in the fantasy series, was seen wearing a deerstalker hat and duffel coat while shooting scenes around the Colliergate area.

Via SWNS

The film, set to release in 2026, follows an amateur production of A Christmas Carol at a retirement home, reluctantly directed by community service worker Aubrey Flint, played by Bradley.

Film crews were first spotted in York last week, with production vans and camera equipment parked along Fossgate and Colliergate, near Barnitts. Part of Barnitts were cordoned off for filming in the afternoon, with glimpses of Bradley being caught between takes.

Via SWNS

According to producers, filming in York is expected to last around a week, with several key scenes featuring York Minster and the streets around The Shambles. Producer Andy Brunskill, known for Blood Diamond and Jane Eyre, said the city was chosen for its “sheer beauty.”

Bradley is joined by an impressive line-up including Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Richard E. Grant, Celia Imrie, Adjoa Andoh, Karl Pilkington, and BAFTA-nominated Dustin Demri-Burns.

Via SWNS

The film is directed by Jack Spring and written by Chris Boyle-McQuarry, with production shared between SUMS Film & Media, Shush Films, and Tyke Films for WestEnd Films.

A notice from SUMS Film & Media thanked York residents and visitors for their patience: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by filming and appreciate everyone’s cooperation. Businesses will remain open as usual.”

Via SWNS

Merry Christmas Aubrey Flint is expected to hit cinemas in late 2026, bringing a touch of Hollywood (and Christmas) magic to York’s cobbled streets.

 

Featured image via SWNS

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

