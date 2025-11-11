The Tab

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Shannon Downing | News

Two University of York academics are set to lead ambitious global research projects after each securing 10 million euros in funding from the European Research Council’s (ERC) highly competitive Synergy Grant scheme.

Professors Rob Marchant (Environment and Geography) and Oliver Craig (Archaeology) received the grants, leading two huge projects. The ERC Synergy Grants fund world-leading teams, tackling some of the toughest and most ambitious scientific questions.

AFRI-CAN project

Via Google Maps

Working across nine mountain regions, AFRI-CAN will explore how East African mountain ecosystems, and the countries who rely on them, can survive and thrive against climate change.

Professor Marchant said:

“Research across the project will showcase how important mountains are for people, for nature and for future sustainability. Insights from the project will help us to navigate through the multiple and linked challenges that lie ahead in the coming decades.”

FORAGER project

FORAGER aims to understand human population dynamics during the Holocene – the current ecological period spanning the last 10,000 years.

By engaging with Indigenous partners and combining archaeological science with climate research, the project will explore how hunter-gatherer communities across the Northern Hemisphere achieved large population growth and social complexity long before farming became the global norm.

Professor Craig said:

“Despite living in similar environments, cross-cultural comparisons between temperate hunter-gatherers from North America, East Asia and Northern Europe are astonishingly rare.”

Set up by the European Union in 2007, the ERC is the leading European funding body for high impact research. It supports researchers of any nationality and age to run projects across Europe. Both AFRI-CAN and FORAGER will also include close collaboration with local communities.

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

The ERC Synergy Grants encourage teamwork between researchers, allowing them to combine their expertise, knowledge and resources to push the boundaries of scientific discovery.

Professor Maria Leptin, President of the European Research Council, said:

“Collaboration is at the heart of the ERC Synergy Grants. In our latest round, teams of researchers will join forces to address the most complex scientific problems together – this time, they are more international than ever. Such scientific endeavours are what Europe needs to be at the real forefront.”

 

Featured images via YouTube

Shannon Downing | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’