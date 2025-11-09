The Tab

York St John announces 2025 honorary graduates – including Menfulness founder and West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor

Graduation week will see over 2,900 students celebrate in York Minster this November

Shannon Downing | News

York St John University has announced its 2025 honorary graduates, who will receive their awards alongside students during graduation ceremonies this November. The university will honour Jack Woodhams, founder of York mental health charity Menfulness, and Alison Lowe OBE, West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Police and Crime, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to mental health support, equality and social justice.

The ceremonies will run from 18th to 21st November 2025, a key moment for York St John students.

Professor Karen Bryan, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive of York St John University, said:

“Seeing our students graduate is one of the most rewarding moments of the year. Our ceremonies in York Minster are a truly memorable occasion for everyone who has worked hard to complete their studies, providing a chance to celebrate their achievements with friends and family. This year, I am also delighted to recognise our two honorary graduates, Jack Woodhams and Alison Lowe OBE, for their inspirational work.”

Supporting men’s mental health across Yorkshire

Jack Woodhams, who graduated from York St John in 2004 and later served as Students’ Union President, will receive a Doctor of the University on Tuesday 18th November at 1:45pm.

Image via YouTube

Jack co-founded the community group Menfulness, previously Yorkey Dads, aimed at tackling stigma and encouraging open conversations around men’s mental health. Since becoming a charity in 2023, Menfulness has won multiple awards, helped more than 500 men access counselling and provided vital pathways to profession mental health support. The charity recently expanded into Scarborough through funding from the Integrated Care Board.

Promoting equality and community safety

Alison Lowe OBE will receive her honorary doctorate on Thursday 20th November at 10am.

Image via YouTube

As Deputy Mayor for Police and Crime in West Yorkshire, Alison has worked for over 30 years in the politics, policy, and voluntary sector, focusing on social justice, equality and community wellbeing. She previously served as Chief Executive of Touchstone, a West Yorkshire mental health charity supporting people from diverse backgrounds, and as a Labour councillor. Alison has also chaired the Leeds Domestic Violence Forum, campaigning to raise awareness of violence against women and children.

Graduation week will feature eight ceremonies between Tuesday 18th and Friday 21st November, presented by BBC presenter Reeta Chakrabarti, Pro Chancellor Dame Julie Unwin DBE, and Professor Karen Bryan.

The events will celebrate the achievements of York St John’s Class of 2025 in the historic setting of York Minster, with all ceremonies livestreamed via the university’s YouTube page.

 

Featured image via Google Maps

