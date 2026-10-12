Assigning each Durham college a dream holiday destination

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With Michaelmas having recently started, many Durham students will be missing the holiday season, poring over camera rolls full of holiday pictures. In the spirit of recollection, we’ve created the guide nobody asked for: Your College, your dream holiday destination. From beaches to mountains, and from the UK to the other side of the world, this list has it all, so leave a comment if you agree with us!

Collingwood – Albufeira

With the sheer number of lads and sports teams at this college, it should come as no surprise that any Collingwood student will be dreaming of a post-exams trip to this infamous party destination. Cheap sangria, cheesy music, and a strip that never sleeps? It’s basically Jimmy’s with better weather.

I haven’t been myself, but from the stories I’ve been told about what goes on there (courtesy of VMBC), I get the feeling it would be a safe choice for an average Collingwood lad or lady. Take that to mean what you will.

Grey – Aberdeen, Scotland

I know Aberdeen isn’t a traditional tourist destination, but with its nickname “The Grey City”, I just had to pick it for all our friends at Grey. To be fair, there are quite a few nice towns nearby, and you can stop off in Edinburgh on the way there. Just don’t be surprised if the city itself is a bit, well, grey.

Hatfield – Gstaad, Switzerland

Anyone who’s been to Gstaad knows exactly why I chose it for Hatfield (at least according to the stereotypes). Known colloquially as “Billionaire’s Paradise”, this alpine resort is famous for being where the royals go skiing, as well as being home to the Hublot Polo Gold Cup. If you’re friends with someone with a chalet in Gstaad, make sure to stay friends with them (and introduce them to me, please).

John Snow – The Seychelles

We all know John Snow students love their luxury, what with all their accommodation being en-suite and their rooms being some of the nicest in Durham. I reckon the majority of John Snow students would love the Seychelles for its crystal-clear water, bougie beach bars, and five-star hotels more than they’d ever admit. The spot’s a bit far from Durham, but I just get the vibe they’d love it there, you know?

Josephine Butler – Mount Everest Base Camp

Unlike all previous destinations, I’ve actually been here, so I can say with certainty that all our Jobo friends would love it. Why, you may ask? The answer is simple: The Jobo Mound. Apart from Observatory Hill, it’s probably the closest thing we have in Durham to a mountain peak. Also, out of all my friends at Durham, my Jobo friends tend to love trying new sports and activities the most, so I have no doubt they’d relish the two-week hike and stunning scenery

South College – Tokyo

Being Durham’s newest college, we all know South students are suckers for anything high-tech and innovative, and Tokyo is no exception. The endless metropolis, neon lights, and high-tech feel draw people from all over the world, and I think any South student would find themselves oddly at home in the chaos. And if they get tired by all the hustle and bustle, a quick day trip to Mount Fuji would be sure to provide a sense of serenity and Instagram-worthy pics.

Aidan’s – Rio de Janeiro

Specifically, during Carnival season. Out of any Durham college, I think Aidan’s would be the one to enjoy Brazilian carnival culture the most. The constant singing and dancing, with flamboyant and outrageous costumes rife, it truly is a feast for the eyes and ears – and feast our Aidan’s friends would.

Chad’s – Mongolian Ranch and Horse Trekking

Everyone knows a Chad’s student who had a wild gap year, whether it was ranching in South America or horse riding in Kazakhstan. That’s why I think all Chad’s students would absolutely love the sheer wilderness and adventure of the Mongolian Steppe. Wouldn’t we all?

Cuth’s – Florida

Gonna be totally honest: I’m doing this one off pure vibes alone. Something about the orange-tinted tans, the golf buggies, and the general laidback feel screams Cuth’s to me. Throw in a few theme parks and a slight sense of danger from the ever-present crocodiles, and you’ve got a holiday any thrill-seeking Durham student could enjoy, especially one from Cuth’s.

Hild Bede – Galápagos Islands

Ever had an all college bar crawl and had to deal with the logistics of getting to Hild Bede bar? It’s so far away from the rest of the colleges that all Hild Beders must love that sense of isolation, which is exactly what the Galápagos would provide. At 973km from the west coast of South America, this archipelago is giving the same energy as Hild Bede being a whopping 600 metres (or a fifteen-minute walk) from the nearest Durham college (Hatfield). On top of that, the nature is absolutely stunning, so make sure to pack your binoculars.

St John’s – Vienna, Austria

Not that I’ve ever been to one (invite please), but I’ve heard that John’s balls are next level. With this one piece of information I heard on a night out last year, I’m making the logical assumption that John’s students would absolutely love the Vienna balls, operas, and just taking in the historic and grandiose vibes of the city.

St Mary’s – Staycation

Bit of a surprise for this one, but hear me out: Mary’s just has this cosy, homely vibe that not many other colleges possess. On top of that, it’s arguably the most beautiful in Durham.

If you’re a Mary’s student, consider looking close to home for your next holiday: simply stay in, take a walk around the college grounds, or have a lazy day of bedrotting (we could all do with one once in a while).

Stephenson – Benidorm, Spain

You know how “7 x 7 = 49” has the same vibe as Thursday? That’s the exact vibe I’m getting from Stephenson and Benidorm. I’ve never been to Benidorm, but I know there’s something for everyone: Cheap pints, beaches, and all-night entertainment. If you’re from Stephenson and looking for a wildcard holiday destination that might just become your new favourite, why not give it a go?

Trevelyan – France

One word: Hexagons. Has anyone else noticed that France is shaped like a hexagon too? I think it’d be the perfect place for all our Trevs friends to spread their “hexy love”, and maybe try some frog’s legs at the same time. Vive la France and Allez Les Bleus!

(P.S. Don’t mind that we have three photos for France – so many Tab writers sent me such beautiful photos I had to include some more)

Castle – Bali

There’s an important clarification to make on this one: This ranking is only valid if Castle students haven’t already been to Bali on their “gap yah.” If you have, congratulations, you’re contractually obligated to bring it up within the first five minutes of any conversation.

Ustinov – New Zealand Alps

Don’t worry, Ustinov gang, I didn’t forget about you. Once you’re in Ustinov, you’ve likely already seen lots of the destinations earlier on in this list, so your dream getaway is slightly further afield. The towering mountains, glistening lakes, and sheer isolation make for the perfect escape for a postgrad looking to get away from it all.

Van Mildert – Amsterdam, Netherlands

As a Mildertian (and Dutchman) myself, I have to honour my college’s Dutch roots, with Van Mildert being named after an Englishman of Dutch descent. For Van Mildert students (and all Durham students, for that matter), Amsterdam is easily accessible by overnight ferry from Newcastle, making the destination surprisingly weekend-trippable.

From the beautiful architecture to the delicious food (I’m looking at you, stroopwafels), there’s something for everyone. I myself have visited 10+ times, and I still have a blast every time I’m there.

Well, that’s it for the list. Let me know in the comments if you’re going to take any inspiration from this article for planning your next getaway from the Durham bubble.

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