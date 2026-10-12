Come to our open meeting: The Cambridge Tab is looking for new writers and video journalists

Come to our open meeting on Friday 16th October, 5pm at The Maypole

5 hours ago

Whether you’re an aspiring journalist or social media manager, The Cambridge Tab would love to see you at our Michaelmas term open meeting on Friday 16th October, 5pm at The Maypole.

As a writer/video journalist for The Cambridge Tab, you will become an integral part of the university’s thriving culture of student journalism, working on hard-hitting stories that are read/watched by thousands of people each month.

Even if you know nothing about journalism, that is okay! All you need is a passion for storytelling or social media content creation, as you will received full support from the student editorial team and professional journalists at The Tab HQ.

Already convinced? Sign up using this form or drop by our open meeting on Friday. Everyone is welcome, provided you are a student at the University of Cambridge or Anglia Ruskin University.

If you’re interesting in applying for an editorial position, fill out this separate form before Wednesday.

What will you be writing and making videos about?

The best thing about The Cambridge Tab is how much scope there is for creativity. One day you could be breaking a huge news story, and the next day you could be filming vox pops across campus.

You’ll have to keep your eyes and ears open to secure news scoops and get ideas for video content. Who knows, you may even get a breaking story picked up by national publications.

We’re especially on the lookout for promising social media creators. Whether you’ve been itching to conduct a street interview with other Cambridge students, or you have loads of ideas for fun memes, we want to hear from you.

Who can apply?

For anyone considering a career in journalism, The Cambridge Tab is the place to be. Previous Tab alumni have gone on to work for BBC News, The Telegraph, Vogue, and more. At The Tab headquarters in London, there are currently two former writers of The Cambridge Tab.

In the mean time, you could have your breaking news stories picked up by national publications, and have your videos/articles viewed by thousands of people.

Even if you’re not sure about your future vocation, you should join The Cambridge Tab for the vibes alone. The Cambridge Tab is famous for its humorous vox pops and hotly-anticipated BNOC list. You don’t have to take yourself too seriously to join in the fun.

To get involved, sign up here or come to our first open meeting on Friday 16th October, 5pm at The Maypole.