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We went charity shopping in Manchester – these are our top picks

For when your wardrobe needs a refresh but your bank balance says otherwise

Grace Haughton | Guides
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Manchester offers students endless shopping choices. From the Trafford Centre and the Arndale to independent and vintage shops like Cow or Afflecks, there’s something for everyone. 

But when it’s been a month since your last student loan drop, you might be looking for somewhere that won’t hit your bank balance quite so hard.

Whether you’re looking for a piece none of your friends have or something cheap for a society social, the charity shops in Chorlton could be just what you’re looking for.

Just a short tram ride from the city centre, here are some of the best places to hunt for second-hand bargains.

Oxfam – Wilbraham Road

This Oxfam branch packs its shelves with recognisable labels at student-friendly prices. The men’s section features brands such as Fred Perry, Pretty Green and Diesel, with most items starting at around £7

Beyond clothing, the store stocks shoes, accessories, board games and homeware. The pricing is reasonable for students and a great place to pick up some unique pieces.

Earlier this September, the shop previously ran a five items for £5 mystery bag promotion so keep an eye out for any future offers. 

 

British Red Cross 

Across the road, in the British Red Cross shop, it feels like walking into a Zara outlet. Tons of pieces fill the racks, making it well worth the visit if you want to update your wardrobe without spending a fortune.

With prices listed at half the recommended retail price, it is a great spot to find an outfit for a night out or formal workwear for that upcoming internship.

Oxfam Books 

Chorlton’s second Oxfam has you covered when it comes to books. Inside you’ll find a wide selection of course books ranging from Biology and Medicine to English Literature and Psychology. It is a great place to save money on second-hand textbooks for your studies.

Beyond university essentials, the shop also has an impressive fiction collection, including 2026 titles. If music is more your thing, the store also boasts a great vinyl collection, perfect for those who prefer to wind down with a record rather than a book.

Reach Out to the Community 

Now these are the charity shop prices students are looking for. Head over to Reach Out to the Community and browse its £1 rails. Among the bargains, I spotted a Columbia sportswear top, proving you don’t have to spend a fortune to find recognisable brands.

The bargains continue inside, with even more clothes and homeware on offer. 

There is plenty of glassware, including pint glasses for students who keep accidentally smashing theirs at pres.

British Heart Foundation

Whether you are looking for an outfit to a niche social theme or a Halloween costume the British Heart Foundation has you covered.

You’ll also find recognisable labels such as Dickies and Carhartt are dotted around the shop. 

All of these shops can be found within a 500-metre stroll of one another along Wilbraham Road. With plenty of pubs, bars and restaurants to explore in Chorlton aswell, why not make a day of it?

Grace Haughton | Guides
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