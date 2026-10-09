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Looking for a cheap night out in Manchester – here are the best spots the city has to offer

Happy hour spots for when your bank balance is low but a night out is much needed

Eva Schofield | Guides
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Maybe we’re biased but Manchester is one of the best cities in the UK for a night out. This means if you are lucky enough to be a student in this vibrant city you are sure to find a happy hour spot that is perfect for you.

Whether you are looking for after-lecture drinks, a much-needed catchup with mates or a place to start your evening off right, Manchester has got you covered.

Here are a few places sure to bring you a great night out without draining your bank account.

Blues kitchen

 
 
 
 
 
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Located in the heart of Manchester city centre, Blues Kitchen offers a variety of happy hour deals accompanied by live soul and R&B music.

Plus a southern-inspired food menu, making it a good option for everything from a casual drink to a full night out.

With £6 Margaritas on Tuesday and the full cocktail menu for £6 on Wednesdays, you can enjoy the vibes without eating into your night-out budget

Nells

 
 
 
 
 
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Nells pizza is another hotspot you do not want to miss. With five branches from Northen Quarter to Salford, it is hard not to come across one when you study in Manchester.

The buzzing boozy pizza hot spot offers £7.77 margaritas all day on Saturdays as well as student discount Sunday-Monday which gets you happy hour priced drinks, 50 per cent off a full pizza and even £10 karaoke if you feel like a sing-a-long

Wolf At The Door

 
 
 
 
 
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Found in the heart of Northern Quarter, Wolf At The Door is the perfect spot to grab a drink with friends or even take a partner for a more romantic evening.

The cocktail bar offers wine and beer for less than a fiver along with £6 cocktails on selected days.

This small tucked away bar is a budgeting student’s dream and is a staple favourite for good reason.

Manhatta

This more up market bar located in Deansgate where the vibes are more classy, perfect for a night out with the girls or a drink before you head across the road to 42s.

Manhatta serves five pound drinks Sunday through Friday. You can pick from a wide selection from wines to Madri – they will sure have a drink that hits the spot

With seating, good music and space to dance Manhatta is a spot I personally would not pass up on.

YES

 Found in a thriving student area, YES bar offers a vibrant rooftop terrace and DJ, along with three more floors of partying and drinking space. The loved student bar does pints of Amstel for less than a fiver and two for £10 cocktails everyday until 8pm.

This is the perfect place for a chat with mates or somewhere to start your night off, with Factory 256 and Joshua Brooks just around the corner.

YES also offers pizza slices and loaded fries until the early hours of the morning in case you get peckish after a few cocktails (which let’s be honest you will)

The Garret 

 
 
 
 
 
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This student favourite bar offers some of the best drinks deals in the whole of Manchester. 

Grab yourself twisted cocktails, house doubles and if your fancy something different you can always get 3 for £12 Buzzballz, perfect if you are going out after.

A speciality you can also find at The Garret is unique frozen cocktails which are cheap and cheerful, so head down for an offer nobody can miss. 

So round up your mates, pick a spot and make the most of Manchester’s happy hours – your bank account will thank you in the morning.

Eva Schofield | Guides
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