The best date spots in Manchester to make them fall in love

Consider this your sign to ask them out

2 days ago

Choosing the right date spot can be tough, especially if you’ve just moved to a new city. Luckily, Manchester is full of places that do the flirting for you.

Whether you’re trying to impress a new Hinge match or bringing a hot old flame into town, your choice of date venue can say a lot about you. From candlelit dinners to cosy corner cocktails, here’s our list of the coolest date spots in Manchester.

Now, you just have to worry about what to wear.

The Social NQ (Northern Quarter)

Previously known as Smithfield Social, this laid-back bar is an NQ staple. Serving brunch, small plates and some of the best cocktails around, The Social is the perfect vibe for a quick bite to eat or a relaxed G&T with your date.

And, if the conversation starts to run dry, you can always impress them with the knowledge that Courteeners frontman Liam Fray owns the place.

Ad Hoc Wine Shop (Northern Quarter)

Tucked away behind NQ’s famous Thomas Street, this independent wine shop and bar offers a relaxed atmosphere with just the right amount of sophistication.

Show off your expert wine knowledge, if that’s your thing, or skip the pretending and let the vendors pick out a bottle for you. Either way, it’s a pretty good setting to show off.

Speak in Code (Deansgate)

Looking for something a little more elevated? Speak in Code is the place to be. With a bespoke menu of creative cocktails you won’t find anywhere else, this elegant speakeasy is a recipe for romance.

Reservations are recommended, so make sure to book ahead and let the cocktails do the rest.

Electric Shuffle (Deansgate)

If sitting across a table making small talk isn’t quite your idea of a first date, Electric Shuffle offers a slightly more competitive alternative. With high-tech shuffleboard, cocktails and plenty of opportunities to show off your skills, it’s an easy way to keep the conversation flowing without relying on it entirely.

Just try not to let your competitive side show too much.

Side Street (Spinningfields)

Low-lit but high on vibes, Side Street might just be the coolest cocktail bar in Spinningfields.

With intimate booths, quirky cocktails and even a photo booth, it’s the perfect place to capture a few memories with your date, or some evidence that you actually looked good together.

SANTÉ (West Didsbury)

If you’re looking for somewhere that feels a little more special and away from the city centre, SANTÉ is a West Didsbury favourite for a reason. With its cosy atmosphere, delicious food and extensive drinks menu, it’s made for intimate moments and long conversations.

And once dinner is over, there’s no need to call it a night. Continue the date along Burton Road with a bottle of wine at Folk or a game of pool at The West Didsbury Club.

The Jane Eyre (Ancoats/Chorlton)

Actually a tribute to the owner’s late mother, not the classic Charlotte Brontë novel, this neighbourhood bar is the perfect hidden gem in both Ancoats and Chorlton. Award-winning for its curated cocktails and thoughtful small plates, the cosy interiors make it feel more like somebody’s stylish living room than a bar.

In the future, this bar might have your date saying, “Reader, I married them”.

Highballer (Stockport)

Wanting to try something new? How about booze, burgers and bandeoke? Highballer, Stockport Marketplace’s local indie dive bar combines karaoke with a live rock band for a night that’s anything but ordinary.

Don’t rate yourself as X-Factor Ready? There’s also darts, pool, a photobooth and plenty of drinks to choose from, so you can still have a good night without taking centre stage.

The Talleyrand (Levenshulme)

Right in the heart of Levenshulme on Stockport Road, The Talleyrand is a craft beer bar and independent music venue with plenty going on, such as indie gigs, cinema screenings, life drawing classes and electronic DJ sets – and Paul’s 60th birthday. With its warm, laid-back atmosphere, it’s the kind of place where you can settle in for a few drinks and see where the night takes you.

And while you’re in the area, pay a visit to Station South, Isca Wines or local boozer, The Levenshulme Pub, for a proper taste of the neighbourhood.

Mercado Cafe Bar (West Didsbury)

Finally, and perhaps my favourite, Burton Road’s Mercado Café Bar is the place to sweeten up your date with pistachio-filled croissants, Spanish-style coffee, and maybe the best sangria around.

On the weekend, enjoy an evening of jazz or a Spanish acoustic set over a glass of Pinot, this homely neighbourhood gem is the kind of place where one drink turns into three.

Manchester is full of date spots — it’s just about knowing where to look.

With our top ten date spots in Manchester, you’re bound to find love in the big city. And even if it’s not a perfect match, at least the drinks are guaranteed to be good.