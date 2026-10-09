Fancy celebrating Oktoberfest? Here are the five best spots in Manchester

The good news is you don’t need to travel all the way to Munich get stuck in with the festivities

23 hours ago

Oktoberfest is the perfect excuse to round up your friends, raise a stein and immerse yourselves in Bavarian festivities without leaving Manchester.

Whether you’re just looking for an excuse to drink or want to celebrate German traditions, here’s five places to add to your Oktoberfest hit list.

Albert Schloss

If you’re going to do Oktoberfest properly you might as well kick it off at Manchester’s resident German bar and restaurant.

One for the proper beer-enthusiasts, Albert Schloss is offering six of Munich’s official Oktoberfest beers.

If you’re feeling competitive you can take part in stein-holding competitions, pretzel tossing and plenty of opportunities to climb on benches.

It’s not exactly the cheapest student night out but if you’ve got a bit of money to spare it might be a nice change from your usual club.

Freight Island

Beer doesn’t take your fancy? Instead head over to The Depot Mayfield venue where there’s no such thing as a ‘quiet pint’ .

Freight Island is bringing Oktoberfest with the volume turned all the way up. So get your costumes on, have a laugh with your mates to the comedy show and dance along with the drag queens. The perfect option if you’re going with a big group.

The Lawn Club

Who said Oktoberfest has to start in the evening?

The Spinningfields favourite is giving Oktoberfest the bottomless brunch treatment. Every Saturday this month you can enjoy endless cocktails, wine or of course beer. Day drinking…what could go wrong?

Disclaimer: The Lawn Club explicitly says they encourage dancing on the tables. That feels like a pretty good indication your Oktoberfest celebrations won’t be ending there.

The Eagle Bar

If you fancy going all-in on the Bavarian theme, grab a stein, squeeze into your lederhosen and prepare for an afternoon of German beers and, naturally, plenty of sausages.

Gladys Duffy is hosting another dragtoberfest event to get involved in. I’d expect this one to be a little more lively than your average Saturday afternoon pint.

Didsbury Beer Festival

Finally, for those who’d rather focus on what’s actually in the glass, you better keep this event on your radar from 29th to 31st October.

Perhaps you don’t want to travel into the city centre – here is good beer, plenty of choice and the sort of laid back atmosphere that makes grabbing “just one” a potentially dangerous decision.

Less for the dressing up and more about an afternoon drinking beer and pretending you’re doing it for cultural reasons.

So whether you fancy a full-on beer hall, a bottomless brunch or just somewhere to have a few drinks with your mates, there are plenty of ‘lager than life’ options to choose from.

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