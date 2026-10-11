Our official ranking of every Dusk cocktail

We’ve saved you from having to try all sixteen of them x

8 hours ago

I’m a third-year student at York and if there’s one thing I’ve learnt during my time here it’s that I LOVE cocktails.

One of the best places to go in York for cocktails is Dusk. It’s an aesthetic, grungy bar that does two-for-one cocktails every day of the week. As a frequenter of Dusk, I feel it’s my duty to share my official Dusk cocktail ranking with you all.

Starting from the bottom, the cocktail I rank lowest on my list is

16. The Stormtrooper

A cocktail of Rum, Angostura bitters, Ginger beer, limes.

This is not a bad drink by any means. Perfect for rum and ginger beer lovers its intense in its flavour. You can tell what you’re drinking and feel the rum. However, for me personally rum just isn’t my first choice of alcohol and in comparison to the other cocktails available this one falls short, landing it at the bottom.

15. The Barack Obama

Rum, Amaretto, Triple Sec, orange juice and grenadine.

Whilst this drink is fun, fruity and sweet as well as having alcoholic kick thanks to the rum and amaretto, for me it is just not as appealing as all the other options. But it is a delicious drink nonetheless.

14. Jack Bauer

Whiskey, Kahlua, Diet Pepsi and a shot of Guinness.

This drink is perfect for Guinness lovers who are looking for a switch up. The whiskey and the Kahlua making the cocktail a whirl of flavours. However, I find that the Guinness and whiskey don’t appeal to me and aren’t my most favourite flavours on the pallet making this one rank 14.

13. Beelzebub

Grenadine, Amaretto, Triple Sec, and Diet Pepsi.

To me this cocktail tasted like a Haribo cola bottle or a cherry Pepsi max. The flavours balance each other perfectly and this cocktail is just right for those who want a cocktail that isn’t too intense with the alcoholic flavour.

12. Fidel Castro

Rum, mint, limes, soda water

This cocktail is the choice for those who love the classic mojito. The mint and lime adding a refreshing feel to the drink. Its fruity, fun, and has a kick that ensures you know this drink is a cocktail not a mocktail.

11. Maid Marian

Vodka, Cassis, apple juice, Monster energy.

This Maid Marian is perfect for when you’re feeling a bit tired or for those who have a big night ahead of them. The monster providing that boost of energy whilst the apple juice makes it easy and enjoyable to drink. You almost forget its alcoholic from its apple juice flavour.

10. Dirk Diggler

Vanilla vodka, Pessoa, passion fruit, pineapple juice, prosecco.

A much-loved classic. Matching the well-known cocktail of the pornstar martini the Dirk Diggler is a go to for those who love a classy look.

The glasses making them feel sophisticated. And they don’t just look good; these cocktails also taste amazing. The vanilla and passion fruit making a delicious and enjoyable drink.

9. Britney Spears

Vodka, Chambord, Triple Sec, lemonade.

This drink truly reflects its name. Its bright, girly and fun. It tastes sweet and is easy to drink being a perfect choice for those who want a playful and enjoyable cocktail.

8. Milky Bar Kid

Baileys, Frangelico, Kahlua, milk

A unique and exciting drink. A popular choice, it’s great for a casual night of drinking and perfect for those who would rather feel like they’re drinking a milkshake instead of a cocktail. However, this is probably not the best choice for those on a hard night of drinking as the milk and a large amount of alcohol do not mix. Trust me.

7. O-Ren Ishii

Gin, Mure, limes

Now this one is my personal favourite and go to drink in dusk. Yet it’s mainly overlooked in comparison to the rest.

It’s great for those who love citrusy, tangy drinks with the mure adding the perfect amount of sweetness. The gin blends perfectly into the drink making it an amazing choice for gin or lime lovers such as myself.

6. Lucy Liu

Vodka, Amaretto, cranberry juice.

This is another perfect cocktail for those who would rather feel like they’re drinking juice than a cocktail. The sharpness of the vodka is masked under its fruity, juice like flavour.

5. Phil Collins

Gin, Elderflower liqueur, lemon, apple juice, soda water

Another classic for the gin lovers. The lemon taste making it tangy and refreshing whilst the elderflower and apple juice give it a slight sweetness. Another one I enjoy.

4. Lady Penelope

Vodka, Framboise, pineapple juice

Like the Dirk Diggler this cocktail has a sophisticated and classy vibe with its elegant glasses and pretty appearance. They taste smooth and soft with the pineapple juice balancing out the vodka and framboise perfectly. A much loved and popular cocktail.

3. Marge& Rita

Tequila, Triple sec, lime

Now for one we all love and rightfully so. The Marge& Rita (aka a Margarita). The Margarita is my favourite cocktail of all time. A classic all over the world its perfect for those who love a cocktail with a kick.

You can really taste the tequila with the triple sec and the limes making a perfect tangy blend. Dusk also offers a spicy version of the Marge& Rita and allows you to pick the level of your spice making it even more intense and fun. Marge& Rita is the perfect cocktail for a fun, lively night.

2. Ice-T

Vodka, gin, white rum, triple sec, tequila, Diet Pepsi, lemon juice

Another well-known cocktail and the perfect choice for those who are looking to get that cocktail buzz quickly and easily.

Its many alcoholic components make it strong and effective while the Diet Pepsi and lemon juice give it a yummy taste that almost hides its chaotic alcoholic mix. The cocktail that is the best of both worlds.

1. Graham Norton

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, cranberry juice.

Dusks take on the Woo Woo is the infamous Graham Norton.

It is a sweet, fruity and delicious cocktail. With its sugar rim adding to its sweet taste and look the Graham Norton is a classic choice and a go to for many. It’s easy to drink, enjoyable, not too intense and mixes well with other drinks. It’s the perfect go to cocktail when not knowing what to choose on the elaborate menu.