The Edinburgh Tab wants you as a Social Editor: Terminally online people, assemble

6 hours ago

The Edinburgh Tab is officially on the lookout for a new Social Media Editor.

We’re a student-led team, and by joining The Edinburgh Tab, you’ll become part of a fun group of passionate student journalists who are excited to get creating.

The Edinburgh Tab is a platform for students across Edinburgh, and whether you’re a first year, a postgraduate, or heading into your final year, we’d love to hear from you.

This is a brilliant opportunity for anyone with a passion for social media, content creation and creativity. You’ll gain valuable experience running social media accounts, creating content for a national media platform, and building a portfolio to show off to future employers. Plus, it looks great on LinkedIn.

From viral TikToks to Instagram posts that everyone is sending to their group chats, you’ll help bring The Edinburgh Tab’s stories to life online. Who knows, you could even be the reason someone finally follows us.

Already convinced? Apply here.

What is The Tab?

Founded by three Cambridge students in 2009, The Tab is a national media outlet covering everything from news and politics to culture, entertainment and student life. It was created to give young people a platform to write for young people.

With millions of readers every month, The Tab has local branches at universities across the country, giving students the chance to report on the stories that matter to them.

The Edinburgh Tab is our local branch, covering student life across Edinburgh. From campus gossip and nights out to local news, university culture and everything in between, we’re here to tell the stories that matter to Edinburgh students.

We’re a student-led team of editors and writers who want to make journalism accessible, entertaining and relevant to the people reading it. And we need someone who can bring that same energy to our social media.

What will you be doing as Socials Editor?

As Socials Editor, you’ll be responsible for running and growing The Edinburgh Tab’s social media presence. This includes:

Creating engaging content for platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, from funny videos and trending sounds to posts that get students talking.

for platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, from funny videos and trending sounds to posts that get students talking. Keeping up with trends , spotting viral moments and finding creative ways to make them relevant to Edinburgh student life.

, spotting viral moments and finding creative ways to make them relevant to Edinburgh student life. Promoting articles and stories , helping our journalism reach a wider audience through eye-catching posts and clever captions.

, helping our journalism reach a wider audience through eye-catching posts and clever captions. Working with the wider editorial team to brainstorm content ideas, promote stories and make sure our social media reflects what’s happening around Edinburgh.

to brainstorm content ideas, promote stories and make sure our social media reflects what’s happening around Edinburgh. Growing our online community, encouraging engagement, starting conversations and getting more students involved with The Edinburgh Tab.

You’ll have plenty of creative freedom to experiment with content, put your own spin on trends and find new ways to connect with students.

From the chaos of Freshers’ Week to the realities of student nights out, campus drama and Edinburgh uni culture, there’s no shortage of content to work with.

You’ll also work alongside our editorial team to make sure our social media reflects the best of what The Edinburgh Tab has to offer. Whether you’re filming, editing, designing posts or coming up with ideas in the group chat, you’ll play a huge part in shaping our online identity.

We’re looking for someone who knows their way around social media, has an eye for trends and understands what makes students stop scrolling.

What could you create?

The possibilities are endless! You could be creating content like:

The types of people you’ll meet on a night out in Edinburgh

Things only Edinburgh students will understand

Rating Edinburgh’s most iconic student nights out

POV: You’ve just survived another week at uni

The Edinburgh student starter pack

Things overheard on campus that deserve their own podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tab Edinburgh (@thetabedinburgh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tab Edinburgh (@thetabedinburgh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tab Edinburgh (@thetabedinburgh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tab Edinburgh (@thetabedinburgh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tab Edinburgh (@thetabedinburgh)

Whether you love making TikToks, have a talent for editing videos, know exactly which trends are about to take off or simply have a camera roll full of content ideas, this could be the role for you.

Do I need experience?

Not at all! While previous social media or content creation experience is always a bonus, we’re much more interested in your creativity, enthusiasm and passion for student life in Edinburgh.

You don’t need to be a professional content creator or have thousands of followers. We want someone with fresh ideas, a willingness to experiment and an understanding of what makes content engaging.

If you’re interested in pursuing a career in social media, journalism, marketing or communications, this is a fantastic opportunity to get started, develop your skills and build a portfolio of work.

What will I get out of it?

By the end of the academic year, you’ll have gained hands-on experience managing social media accounts, creating engaging content, developing an online audience and working as part of a media team.

You’ll build a portfolio of social media work to show future employers, develop your creative and digital skills, and learn how to promote journalism to a wider audience.

The Tab is also a brilliant way to make connections in the media industry, with former editors and writers going on to work for major publications and companies, including Vogue, the BBC, The Times and The Telegraph.

Whether you’re set on a career in social media or simply love creating content, the experience and skills you gain will be invaluable.

How do I apply?

Interested in becoming our next Socials Editor? Fill in the application form here.

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Applications close on October 16th at 11.59pm. We’ll review applications carefully and be in touch with successful applicants.

If you have any questions about the role, feel free to send us a DM on Instagram.

We can’t wait to see your ideas and welcome our new Socials Editor to the team. Good luck!

For the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Edinburgh Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.