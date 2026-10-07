Edinburgh, we’re so back: Five things to do if you’re a uni student this October

2 days ago

After a long – and potentially not too restful summer – the academic year returned and we were thrown back into the whirlwind Edinburgh Uni life. Now, it seems as if we blinked and September has also passed us by. It’s time to take stock and make the most of October before the sun’s setting at 5pm and everybody’s drowning in midterms. Whether this is your first year or your last, you have to make the most of uni, so here are five things to do before the month is up. You’ll only be this young once x

1. Big night out

Yes, we have lectures. And yes, your bank account might not agree. But sometimes you have to let your hair down and turn the music up. Before the assignments start rolling in and you’re clocking more hours in the library than your flat. Cheesy tunes in Subway or D&B in Bongos – the choice is yours. Hype yourself up and gather some friends: it’s time for an unforgettable, generational night out.

2. Host something

What better way to bring your friends together than hosting a little something at your place. Throwing a party is not your only option here. It could be pres, a nice dinner or even just a movie night. It doesn’t have to be a big thing – it’s just a nice way of reaching out. Anybody would be delighted by the invite.

3. Climb Arthur’s Seat

If you haven’t been up there already, it’s time for the annual Arthur’s Seat walk. This is something to get on with sooner rather than later, before the temperature drops and simply going to lectures necessitates five layers of clothing. For those of you who are superstitious, just remember to do it an odd number of times unless you’re prepared to be cursed with bad sex for seven years…

4. Stockbridge side quest

Take a break from the bustling frenzy of Princes Street and stroll around in Stockbridge instead. Brimming with bakeries, charity shops and plenty of places to eat – there’s something for everyone. You can wander the Water of Leith Walkway all the way to Dean Village, or pose for photos on the cobbled streets of Circus Lane. So picturesque, so Edinburgh x

5. Coffee date

One thing Edinburgh is certainly not short of is coffee shops. Wherever you turn there’s a cute, little café inviting you in – might as well make the most of it. Reconnect with an old friend, reach out to a new one. Just go get a coffee and debrief your summers. Many a friendship has started for less x