Smallville’s Tom Welling drops hilarious response after his reflection exposed… a bit too much

Not quite the Superman reveal people were expecting

6 hours ago

Tom Welling has joined the esteemed ranks of celebrities who accidentally posted a nude to the internet, and his reaction to the reflection blunder was hilarious.

Over the years, so many celebs have accidentally outed themselves in front of millions. Cardi B did it, fashion designer Marc Jacobs did it, and there’s no forgetting the time Chris Evans’ entire camera roll ended up on his story. Captain America, indeed.

Now it’s Tom Welling’s turn, but he’s rolling with it.

Tom Welling’s Superman was captured in a reflection

New York City’s Comic Con is currently in full swing, and after portraying Superman in the beloved Smallville series, Tom Welling is in attendance alongside countless other major names.

Taking to his Instagram story, the actor posted a picture of the iconic New York City skyline – but with an addition. You see, people immediately clocked that the actor was very naked in the picture, and everything was on show.

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for,” one person wrote on Twitter, as another said, “I want to personally thank that reflection.”

It’s also become a bit of a talking point on Twitter, and by talking point, I mean an NSFW version of Where’s Wally. Some people simply can’t see it.

Despite the viral moment and his business being plastered across the internet, Tom Welling took the mistake in stride. He’s been reposting memes about it, for one.

Michael Rosenbaum, who also starred alongside Tom Welling in Smallville, posted a replica of the shot on his own Instagram too. He was in his underwear, with the word “perverts” written where the reflection was on Tom’s original pic.

“Just looking after my boy @tomwelling @newyorkcomiccon,” he captioned the post.

Tom Welling reposted the meme to his own story, setting the song to Jay-Z and Alicia Keys‘ song Empire State of Mind.”

“Came for the sights,” Tom wrote in the comments.

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Featured image credit: CW and Instagram