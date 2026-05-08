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Family pays tribute to ‘kind, caring, and deeply loved’ mum killed in Bristol explosion

Joanne Shaw’s family said she leaves behind a ‘legacy of love, compassion, and strength’

Shannon Downing | News
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The family of a woman killed in an explosion at a house in Bristol have paid tribute to a “loving mum with the biggest heart”.

Joanne Shaw, 35, died after an explosion at a property on Sterncourt Road in the Frenchay area of Bristol on Sunday May 3rd.

Police are treating Joanne’s death as a homicide investigation after confirming the explosion is believed to have been deliberate.

Her former partner, Ryan Kelly, also died in the blast.

In a tribute released following Joanne’s death, her family described her as kind, caring and deeply loved.

via SWNS

They said: “Joanne brought warmth, kindness, and strength into the lives of countless people.

“Her loving presence will be missed more than words can ever express, but her memory will forever remain in our hearts.”

The family added that Joanne, known to many as Jo, leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and strength that will never be forgotten”.

The explosion happened shortly after police received reports of a domestic-related incident at the property in the early hours of Sunday morning.

via SWNS

Three other people, including a child, suffered minor injuries and were later discharged from hospital.

Neighbours previously said Joanne’s young son had been outside the property moments before the blast.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and said it is not being treated as terrorism-related.

The force has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior contact with the victim relating to domestic incidents.

Investigations into the explosion remain ongoing.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by trauma, distress, or a shocking incident, please do not hesitate to reach out for support. You can contact organisations such as Samaritans or Mind for confidential help and advice.

You can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123. They are available 24/7 to provide emotional support to anyone in distress.

Mind offers advice and support for anyone struggling with mental health. You can contact them on 0300 123 3393 or visit their website for further information.

Featured image via Canva

Shannon Downing | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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