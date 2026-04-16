Mum raises awareness of delayed allergic reactions after York graduate’s death

Jenson Joseph, 25, died in April 2024 despite showing no immediate symptoms beforehand

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A mum is raising awareness of delayed anaphylactic reactions after her son, who studied in York, died in his sleep.

Jenson Joseph, 25, died at his home in York in April 2024 after suffering a catastrophic allergic reaction, despite showing no immediate symptoms beforehand.

His mum, Alexa Metcalfe, said she had never heard of delayed anaphylaxis until his death and is now calling for more awareness and research.

‘I never thought something like this could happen’

Jenson had been diagnosed with a peanut and almond allergy in 2019 and had been prescribed adrenaline auto-injectors, but had never needed to use them.

A post mortem found no traces of nuts, and the exact trigger for the reaction has never been identified.

Alexa said: “I never thought for a second that there was such a thing as a delayed reaction.

”I also never thought that any type of anaphylactic reaction could do that to you in your sleep.”

She described Jenson as “incredible”, adding: “He was charming, kind, caring, focused, a great personality and would light up any room he went into.”

‘It is incredibly rare, which is why it’s so important that we raise awareness’

Delayed, or biphasic, anaphylaxis is when a second wave of symptoms occurs hours after exposure to an allergen.

While considered rare, experts say awareness is crucial.

Alexa said: “It is incredibly rare, which is why it’s so important that we raise awareness.

”Jenson was so fit, so healthy, and so strong, it’s even harder to start to accept that this type of thing can happen.”

According to the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, life threatening allergic reactions have increased significantly in recent years.

More than 25,000 anaphylactic reactions were recorded in 2022-23, with food related cases making up around 30 per cent. Common triggers include peanuts, tree nuts and cow’s milk.

The charity was founded after the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died following an allergic reaction in 2016. Its co-founder, Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, said many people underestimate the severity of allergies.

”The word allergy for a lot of people brings up hay fever, I don’t think many people realise that it can be life threatening,” she said.

Friends and family are raising money in Jenson’s memory

Jenson had moved from Shipley to York to study at York St John University, and was described by friends as someone who brought energy and positivity to those around him.

To honour his memory, a group of his friends completed a 115 mile run from Birmingham to Bradford across five days, raising money for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.

The route connected the stadiums of Aston Villa and Bradford City, the two teams Jenson supported. His friend Alistair Harvey, who had been living with him at the time of his death, described the challenge as a “fitting way” to pay tribute.

Another friend, Joe Finnegan, said: “He was the nicest man you’ll ever meet, the funniest lad.”

‘It’s bigger than us’

Friends said completing the challenge together helped them process their grief while celebrating Jenson’s life.

Jack Drummond said finishing the run in front of Jenson’s family and friends was emotional: “It’s an honour to do it for him, to show how much we loved him and how much we respected him.

”That’s all for Jenson – it’s bigger than us.”

Alexa hopes sharing Jenson’s story will help others better understand the risks of severe allergic reactions, including those that don’t happen immediately.

She is calling for increased awareness of delayed anaphylaxis, so more people know what to look out for and when to seek help.

As awareness grows, experts say understanding that allergic reactions don’t always happen instantly could be key to saving lives.

You can contact the York St John University Wellbeing and Welfare team or the University of York Student Support and Wellbeing services for confidential support and guidance. You can also reach out to York SU Nightline for listening support during the evening and night-time hours.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Facebook