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Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Dhvani Sandlas | Agenda
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Being an international student comes with its highs and lows. The chance and freedom to explore a new city, while having no clue where to start.

Upon my arrival at the London Heathrow Airport, along with a sense of independence, I was also introduced to the sudden realisation of responsibility. With my big dreams and big suitcases, I reached Leeds.

The city welcomed me with pleasant weather (oops, said it too soon), and soon I was mesmerised with the sprawling green space at Hyde Park, the namesake book club (does anyone even read there?).

The Otley Run caught my eye (the prices did NOT), Kirkgate Markets reminded me of the markets back home, and I fiddled between the various supermarket options (eventually realising that Aldi’s was the only shop that fit my budget).

Fruity’s was fun, Bobby’s was better, but I settled for the good old Revs (free entry, RIP).

Sunsets at the Docks, shopping at Trinity and the architecture of the Corn Exchange made me forget about the upcoming academic ride that I was in for. I was getting used to living with people other than my family and learning that those student accommodation kitchen videos on TikTok were actually real.

Once university started, I was crushed between Harvard-style referencing, the increasing meal deal rates, and full libraries with no seats.

Once the clocks went back, I was hit with seasonal depression and learned what it meant to live in England. It was so cold, grey, windy and tragic. Primark clothing was being replaced with North Face as I learnt Leeds culture; my 9ams seemed skippable, and my academic dedication dropped; the burnout is real.

Finally, I entered Brotherton, went inside the beautiful Parkinson building and locked in! Romanticising seriously helps with late study sessions.

I was bored with all the cooking I was doing (basically living off pasta), and without realising, it was time to go back home for the holidays.

Going home was emotional, but it also gave me a sense of security that no matter what happens, my family will always have my back.

When I came back to Leeds, it was even harder to settle in. I cried as soon as I sniffed my mom’s homemade papadam. My housemates cheered me up as we entered the second semester.

Then I got my assessment grades back, a 60.

60? What does that mean? I had a clean streak of 90s scores back at home; my parents would faint if they saw these scores. Upon a conversation with my professors, I came to know that, apparently, I did score well. Understanding the assessment grades sometimes feels like a puzzle that doesn’t quite fit.

In hindsight, I am now so much better at writing essays and doing group work, but like everyone, I still struggle to book the study spaces at Eddy B.

So in total, first year was pure chaos, struggling to land a part-time job, kitchen arguments with housemates, a canon “crush”, and my impending domestic duties flooded my senses.

However, it was also exciting, thrilling, fun and fruitful. Living abroad is complicated yet beautiful. It’s a journey, we get used to the whole frenzy of St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween and BBC Traitors!

From moments of self-doubt and panic attacks to finding success and growth. And as you get a glimmer of sunshine and hope, you sit on St. George’s Field and feel at home.

I hope this article resonated with any fellow international students at Leeds. You’re not alone, we’ve got this!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.

Dhvani Sandlas | Agenda
Add as preferred source on Google
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