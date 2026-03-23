Buffy stars post heartbreaking statements after the sudden death of Nicholas Brendon, age 54

‘I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky’

6 hours ago

Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died last week at the age of 54, his family announced.

They said: “Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor, and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends, and fans.

“He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.”

Nicholas Brendon died asleep in his bed, and his fellow Buffy stars have since reacted to the news.

Alyson Hannigan acted alongside Nicholas Brendon in Buffy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyson Hannigan Denisof (@alysonhannigan)

Right from the get-go in season one, Alyson Hannigan was alongside Nicholas Brendon as Willow.

Reacting on Instagram alongside a throwback pic, she wrote: “My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar quoted Xander

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

Buffy’s iconic leading lady, Sarah Michelle Gellar, quoted Xander on Instagram: “They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me.”

“I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky,” she added.

David Boreanaz called his co-star ‘real’

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David Boreanaz, who played the vampire Angel, said that Nicholas Brendon was more than someone he worked with on Buffy.

He said: “There are people you work with and then there are people you share time with. Nick was the latter. Some moments stay small on paper. A laugh between takes. A look that says we got this. The quiet understanding of showing up and doing the work together.

But those are the things that last. He carried something real. Not perfect. Not polished. Just real. And in this business, that matters more than most things. We don’t always get to choose how long someone stays in the story, only that they were here. And he was …Rest easy, brother. Some people leave a mark without trying.”

Charisma Carpenter misses ‘version of the man I once knew’

In a lengthy Instagram post, Cordelia’s actress, Charisma Carpenter, mourned the loss of her friend.

“I will miss the version of the man I once knew – someone who was so warm and loving. He was cuddly, funny, silly, self-deprecating, and supremely talented,” she wrote. “I loved every scene we had together back in the day. He always kept me on my toes, never delivering a line the same way twice, forcing me to become a better actor by listening.”

She referenced his favourite bands, like Nirvana and Green Day, before adding: “I offer my condolences to his family, his closest friends – who were with him to the end – and to the fans around the world who found comfort in his work.”

His on-screen wife said he’s at peace now

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Emma Caulfield was a late addition to the Scooby Gang, but she is nevertheless iconic in all respects. Her character, Anya, was in a lengthy relationship with Xander on the show.

“You will be missed old friend. I know you’re at peace now,” she wrote on Instagram.

James Marsters called him a ‘talented actor’

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James Marsters played Spike on the show, another vampire love interest in for Buffy, and he worked closely with Nicholas Brendon for many years.

“I’m sad hearing the news of Nick’s passing. He was a brilliantly talented actor, and it was a joy to work with him on a show that was a high point in both of our lives,” he said on Instagram. “I hope his family gets the space they need to grieve.”

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Featured image credit: Warner Bros