Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot stars speak out after Hulu suddenly cancels the iconic show

4 hours ago

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fandom has been left gutted after Hulu suddenly cancelled the long-awaited reboot, and now, the stars have spoken out about it.

The reboot, Buffy: New Sunnydale, was meant to introduce a brand-new Slayer to Sunnydale. Sadly, viewers won’t get to see it, at least for now.

‘It’s been really special’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ryan kiera armstrong (@ryankarmstrong)

The 16-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was set to lead the series as the new Slayer.

“I’m sure many of you have already heard the news by now. But I wanted to come on here and say thank you for all of the support that you guys have given me and this show throughout the last couple of months. It’s been really special,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Armstrong added that she felt proud of what they had accomplished with the pilot, even if fans won’t get to see it. “I’m sad that you guys won’t be able to see it, but it doesn’t take away from the amazing experience that I had,” she explained.

She also thanked the cast, crew, and all the fans who believed in the new chapter. “I guess all I want to say is we brought this back for you guys, and Buffy is such a big part of all of our lives. It’s not going anywhere! Who knows what the future will hold?”

‘I am really sad’

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The original Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, also responded on social media. She said she was “really sad.” Gellar had been set to reprise her iconic role in the reboot.

“So I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me. Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale,” Gellar wrote.

She praised the team behind the pilot, especially the director, Chloé Zhao. “I want to thank Chloe Zhao because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots. And thanks to Chloe, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means not only to me but to all of you. And this doesn’t change any of that,” she added.

‘We keep our hearts open and we welcome the mystery’

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Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao also spoke about the cancellation at the Oscars red carpet. She said she was “not surprised” by Hulu’s decision.

Zhao explained that their main priority was always to stay true to the original show and to its fans. “We keep our hearts open and we welcome the mystery,” she said when asked if they might take the project to another distributor. She added that things happen for a reason, and the team is open to whatever the future might bring.

Even though Hulu cancelled the show, Armstrong and Gellar have made it clear that Buffy’s legacy isn’t going anywhere. Fans might feel disappointed, but the stars are keeping things positive and hopeful for the future.

“So, yeah,” Armstrong said in her video, “Buffy is such a big part of all of our lives. Who knows what’s next, but I’m just glad I got to be part of it.”

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