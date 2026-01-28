The Traitors season four cast’s Instagram follower counts prove who the real winners are

2 hours ago

So much of a player’s success on The Traitors is dependant on how popular they are. I’m convinced Jade and Stephen only made it to the final because the contestants loved seeing their outfits. The Instagram follower counts of The Traitors season four cast prove who came out the castle looking the best, and flopped at this popularity contest.

22. Ben – 1,841 followers

He wasn’t really in the castle long enough to make waves.

21. Adam Waughamn – 3,395 followers

Erm, this is surprisingly low for a player who made it to episode eight. Adam’s ghosthunting skills had zero impact on the show, but you can learn more about them on his Insta instead.

20. Netty Osterberg – 4,312 followers

It’s not really a shock that The Traitors’ first victim didn’t pick up as many followers.

19. Maz Bana – 5,134 followers

He’s only ever posted about the show on this account – hence the low follower account.

18. Hugo D Bailey – 11,500 followers

The least-followed Traitor from season four hasn’t done too badly at followers, considering how soon he was banished. I’m a bit confused by the Peppa Pig content, though.

17. Judy Wilson – 11,600 followers

Not bad at all for someone who was barely on the show. Judy seems to be super tight with the rest of The Traitors cast (and not just with her own daughter), so her Instagram has fun pics of them all hanging out.

16. Ross Garshong – 21,700 followers

I guess some people out there do care that he and Ellie were secretly in a relationship.

15. Fiona Hughes – 27,500 followers

She claimed to have bought a burner phone for all her new social media accounts. 27,500 followers is pretty good for a newbie who only survived for 50 per cent of the show.

14. Roxy Wilson – 34,000 followers

She seems to be doing a better job at Insta than she did at finding the Traitors. See, she has some skills!

13. (Dr) Ellie Buckley – 39,400 followers

Ellie and Ross were already pretty active on socials before The Traitors – that’s how viewers worked out they were a couple before they revealed it on TV.

12. Reece Ward – 42,200 followers

The people of Insta seem to be living for footage of his tipsy shenanigans with the cast.

11. Sam Little – 44,300 followers

I forgot he was on the show, but hey, 44,300 people haven’t!

10. James Baker – 47,100 followers

I’m so relieved he and Matty are on speaking terms now.

9. Amanda Collier – 53,100 followers

Woah, Amanda seems to be way better at the gram than she was at sussing down Traitors. I haven’t recovered from her dramatic reveal of her family connection to Jade.

8. Faraaz Noor – 57,500 followers

Erm, he was already an influencer before he was cast on The Traitors. He began posting food reviews in December 2024. Several videos have upwards of 100,000 views.

7. Harriet Tyce – 63,200 followers

This is a huge number, but remember that Harriet had a bit of a head start. She was already a reasonably well-known author among crime fiction enthusiasts.

6. Jack Butler – 69,200 followers

Jack was a total enigma until the last few episodes. Yet over the last week of The Traitors, he went from 19,000 to 61,000 Instagram followers. I guess people are finally looking at all his piano videos.

5. Jade Scott – 71,000 followers

Jade and her cardigan collection gathered a huge 71,000 followers while they were on the show. At least she’s beating Amanda at something.

4. Jessie Roux – 89,200 followers

She was completely right about Stephen, so I trust her opinion on anything, tbh.

3. Matty Hyndman – 185,000 followers

Matthew was already quite the influencer with tens of thousands of followers before he joined The Traitors. His main account now has 185,000 followers. His naked headstand art account (yes, really) has 26,700.

2. Rachel Duffy – 205,000 followers

In the five days following the final, Rachel’s followers doubled. Perhaps she’ll share more tips from her not-so-secret not-really-true FBI training?

1. Stephen Libby – 426,000 followers

Stephen really won at everything – the actual game, the unofficial fashion contest, and at social media. Stephen officially has the most Instagram followers out of the whole Traitors season four cast. He said he doesn’t want to be an influencer, but he’s objectively ended up in that position anyway. If you hear anyone say Stephen was silly for not voting Rachel out and taking the whole prize, point out how many Insta follower he now has x

