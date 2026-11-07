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Joran van der Sloot’s full confession transcript, where he admitted to killing Natalee Holloway

He recalled the crime 18 years later

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Taken: Natalee Holloway covers Joran van der Sloot’s October 2023 confession that he killed the Alabama teenager, but the full transcript is even more horrifying. 

The Dutchman confessed to her murder as part of a plea deal after being extradited to the United States to face trial for extortion and wire fraud. He was behind bars in Peru at the time for killing another woman, Stephany Flores, in May 2010, and is still serving his 28-year sentence today

Van der Sloot has never been charged or convicted for Natalee’s murder because of Aruba’s laws, but shared the full details of what happened on 30th May, 2005, when 18‑year‑old Natalee who went missing while on a high school graduation trip to Aruba. 

Credit: Netflix

Joran van der Sloot’s full confession to killing Natalee Holloway

Joran confessed to killing Natalee Holloway with a cinder block and dumping her body in the ocean in a private recorded interview, which has been shared publicly. 

Recalling the events of 2005, he said: “She asked to go back to her hotel, but I was just trying to get dropped off a little bit further away from her hotel so we could uh, walk back to her hotel and I might still get a chance to… to be with her. That’s what I was hoping for.

“Deepak drops me off at another place, a little right of the Marriott Hotel, known as The Fisherman’s Huts. This place is not so far from… the next hotel is the Marriott, and the next hotel after that is another Marriott, which is a timeshare. And then it’s Holiday Inn. We walk along the beach.

 “Deepak and Satish leave. They leave, they go back to their home, I assume they go back to their home. They get in their car and they leave. I’m actually with Natalee, walking along the beach. I find a space before we get to the Marriott Hotel, where I lay her down. We lay down together in the sand and we start kissing each other. I get her to kiss me again and we start kissing each other. I start feeling her up again and she tells me no. She tells me she doesn’t want me to feel her up.”

Credit: Netflix

Van der Sloot continued to recall the events of that night: “I insist. I keep feeling her up either way. And she ends up kneeing me in the crotch. When she knees me in the crotch, I get up on the beach and I kick her extremely hard in the face. She’s laying down unconscious, possibly even dead, but definitely unconscious. And I see right next to her there’s a huge cinderblock laying on the beach.

“I take this and I smash her head in with it completely. Her face basically collapses in. Even though it’s dark, I can see her face is collapsed. Afterwards I don’t exactly know what… I’m scared. I don’t know what to do. I decide to take her and put her into the ocean. So I grab her and I half pull and half walk with her into the ocean. I push her off… I walk up to about my knees into the ocean
and I push her off into the sea. After that, I get out and I walk home.”

Natalee’s body still hasn’t been found, and it remains an unsolved case despite the confession. 

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Natalee Holloway Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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