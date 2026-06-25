New student accommodation in Glasgow’s city centre to open this summer

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Artisan Real Estate has recently announced new student accommodation in Glasgow’s city centre.

The new development will be located halfway down St Vincent Street in the city centre, making it a perfect location for students of all major Glasgow universities.

It will be within walking distance of Strathclyde University, Glasgow Caledonian University, the University of Glasgow, Glasgow School of Art and, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

This accommodation, St Vincent Studios is said to be ready ahead of the 2026-27 academic term in July of this year.

This comes after Artisan Real Estate’s restoration of Glasgow’s historic Custom House into a Clyde side hotel quarter. Artisan Real Estate are also due to begin development of 109 new homes at 69-97 Ingram Street which is due to start later this year.

St Vincent Studios is reportedly 16 floors with 321 self-contained studio apartments with communal facilities. Prices appear to begin at roughly £190 per week, with the goal being to bring “secure and sustainable accommodation,” especially with Glasgow’s increasing levels of student population.

The aforementioned communal facilities include: study areas, a cinema room, games room, fully equipped gym as well as a yoga/dance studio and a ninth-floor private dining area and sky-lounge. In addition to these, there are also dedicated cycle storage for 160 bikes as well as laundry rooms.

The project has been in construction since November 2024, with Artisan Real Estate working with Housing Growth Partnership, the Lloyds-backed equity investor for the UK living sector.

David Westwater, Artisan’s Managing Director for Scotland said: “St Vincent Studios is set to significantly raise the bar for Glasgow’s provision of premium purpose-built student accommodation.

“The site is in a superb city centre location and meets the urgent need for high-quality accommodation in the city – and in particular, individual studio apartments.

“The location and quality of the development is now being demonstrated by the significant level of interest from students and the number of lettings we have achieved this early in the cycle.

“The vibrant student population in Glasgow strengthens the energy and vitality of Glasgow supporting local businesses and encourages investment to the city centre.

“We are proud to be able to support this important sector by once again bringing investment into Glasgow and delivering this superbly designed development to replace an existing office block which had remained vacant for the many years.

The Investment Director at Housing Growth Partnership, Colin Bennett agreed: “This is our second collaboration with Artisan Real Estate and underlines our confidence in the purpose-built student accommodation sector at a time when economic and planning constraints are impacting new developments coming forward.”

Glasgow has a bright future in regards to accessible student housing, with this particular accomodation being one of many to be finalised this year.

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Featured image via Unsplash