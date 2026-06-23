Woman opens up about affair with her biological dad that led to arrest warrants and a son

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In a moment that you don’t hear every day, a woman has admitted to having an affair with her biological father. It obviously sparked serious ramifications in her life, including arrest warrants and a son who is also *technically* her brother.

Sharing her story under the pseudonym Sophia Greenwood, the now full-grown woman recalled the relationship in a new interview with The Times.

Sophia was born in 1965, but she was put up for adoption by the birthing home her 18-year-old mother had attended. She was raised by a family in Yorkshire, and it wasn’t until she was 23 years old that she set out to find her birth parents.

She found her mother first, and the reunion was joyous, but things grew more complicated when she got in contact with her father, Michael.

“Over months of letters and phone calls, Michael and I formed an intense connection. We spoke about psychology, philosophy, art and life itself. I felt understood in a way I never had before,” she wrote in her article.

They met in person, but at the age of 24, Sophia engaged in a romantic and s*xual relationship with her biological father that saw her move to Australia.

“Michael was a deeply thoughtful man. He was of course aware of the biological reality of our relationship and wrestled with it intellectually, but emotionally we both experienced a profound sense of connection and belonging,” she explained. “We felt understood by the other in a way neither of us had experienced before, and for a long time we believed we would somehow find a way through the difficulties.”

Sophia Greenwood soon fell pregnant

Sophia and her father did typical relationship activities, but they kept the nature of their connection a secret for obvious reasons. She noted how the “guilt” and “fear” eventually consumed her.

Though Sophia intended to return to the UK, she discovered her pregnancy on the eve of her departure. Michael said he would support her, and while she did consider terminating the pregnancy, they ultimately went through with it. Their son, James, was born healthy in 1994.

She recalled: “During the pregnancy we worried privately about genetic risks, aware there was an increased chance of inherited disorders in children born to close biological relatives. But James thrived.

“Motherhood came naturally to me, but the secrecy surrounding James’s origins was agonising. I invented a fictional ex-boyfriend to explain who his father was. Michael and I even installed a separate phone line so my parents would never accidentally hear a man answering. Every ring filled me with anxiety.”

She could no longer live with the relationship

Sophia returned permanently to England when James was 15 months old, citing the “shadow hanging over” the relationship as the cause.

The subsequent years were “emotionally brutal” as her “horrified” friends and family learnt the nature of her son’s birth. It also widened the gap between her and Michael, which had a knock-on effect on their son.

Michael was arrested

Amidst all of that, a “bitter” ex of Michael’s reported their relationship to the police. He was arrested and later handed a suspended sentence for what was legally classified as incest.

Though an arrest warrant was issued for Sophia, and she was interviewed by UK police, no charges were filed against her. Still, the prospect of returning to Australia to see her son plagued her life for years.

The family are solid now

Sophia’s sons, one from Michael and one from another man, wanted to live together in Australia, which meant she would have to return to the country she had fled. She consulted lawyers and legal experts, and the Australian authorities eventually withdrew the charges.

Now, Sophia lives in Perth near her sons. Her relationship with Michael is also good, but more like “extended family” and not romantic partners.

“Do I regret what happened? That is not a simple question. Yes, because I would never knowingly choose the pain, secrecy and emotional fallout that followed. But also no, because the relationship brought deep love and connection at a time when neither of us understood the psychological forces involved,” she questioned.

Sophia wrote that her story is an example of genetic s*xual attraction, or GSA, a phenomenon that sees intense bonds between biological relatives who were separated at birth.

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Featured image credit: Canva