Military joins search for magician missing in wilderness as ominous message appears on his site

4 hours ago

The police and the Australian military have joined forces to find Daniel Hidden, a 26-year-old magician who seemingly vanished from the face of the Earth.

Hailing from southeast Queensland, Daniel Hidden is a magician, mentalist, and deception artist whose shows involve illusions and mind-reading.

Last sighted leaving his home at three in the morning, Daniel has not been seen since he headed towards the Springbook area on June 14. He’s now been missing for over a week, with friends and family describing it as out of character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Hidden | SEER (@danielh1dd3n33)

Daniel’s phone was turned off around three hours after he left his home, sparking a massive manhunt involving the police, firefighters, volunteers, and the literal military.

“We have the family out on scene and obviously they’re very distraught and our thoughts are with them. And we’re doing everything we can to try and locate Hidden,” Acting Inspector Brett Jackson said.

“Unfortunately we haven’t located anything in the bushland or during our search. We’re hoping to identify some sort of signs or trail, but it is very dense rainforest brushland and it does go over a large, very large area.”

Two days into the search, the teams came across Daniel’s Hyundai Santa Fe and an adjoining Galaxy caravan.

“Because of the terrain and the large area that needs to be traversed, we have been utilising aerial assets in Queensland, including police, Polair and also drones,” the inspector added.

There’s an ominous message on Daniel Hidden’s website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Hidden | SEER (@danielh1dd3n33)

Though it’s still unclear where Daniel Hidden was going and for what purpose, local media noted the chilling messages on his website.

“Transformation requires disappearance,” one said, with another adding, “The new experience is currently under construction.”

It’s unclear whether the messages are connected to his disappearance, but the police are not treating them as suspicious.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/Daniel Hidden