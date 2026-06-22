THE REVEAL: Cambridge’s ultimate top 10 BNOCs for 2026

3 hours ago

It’s time. The moment that you, dear reader, have no doubt been anticipating without infidelity unto summer’s other worries. Predicting in your head countless times over and over.

But the results are here and with thousands of votes it was a tough race. The BNOC list has arrived just in time for May Week. The living proof that there’s no such thing as bad press in this line up of the beloved and controversial. Our list below has figures from all across Cambridge. Let’s see how many you can spot at May Balls…

But before we give the top 10 their flowers, a shout out to the runners up: Felix Bowden (16 per cent), Dilip Gosal (15.4 per cent), Mikail Firas Abdul Jabbar (15 per cent), Lucy Koder (14.9 per cent) and Millie Rose Burton (14.7 per cent).

And now moving onto what you’ve all been waiting for: Here are Cambridge’s top ten BIGGEST names on campus.

10. Evie Dubois, King’s, English (16.1 per cent)

After racking up a record number of complaints as The Cambridge Tab’s editor last year, Evie abandoned writing the BNOC list to joining it. As captain of the (Not-quite) award winning team The Moutons, she’s led the team to social media virality with bob nights and lacy underwear. Like a modern-day Troy Bolton, half her nominations came from the Cambridge Theatre scene for her production of Hamlet sure to make any pope drop his alb.

Evie’s reaction: “I might just have to redownload LinkedIn for this.”

9. Georgia Stewart, Hughes, HSPS (16.9 per cent)

Georgia can spotted from the River (Cam) to the Sea (of Wednesday revs enjoyers), fighting for the equally noble causes of a free Palestine and a free VK. She was recognised by Cambridge students for her humanitarian engagement, spending her summer working in Palestine, and locking herself in a cage on King’s Parade.

Georgia’s reaction: “I really hate not knowing how I’m perceived, but I’m delusionally comforted by a line from Fleetwood Mac’s Silver Springs.”

8. Jack Peters, Caius, hispol (17.4 per cent)

The first union hack to make this year’s BNOC list, Jack Peters is Easter’s Union President. While the position sometimes comes with controversy, Jack’s most offensive quality is his perpetual Nick Clegg impression.

Jack’s reaction: “At least this is the only time I’ve had to deal with a student journo all term”

7. Maeve Halligan, Lucy Cav, MsT Eastern European affairs (17.6 per cent)

Maeve Halligan has emerged as one of Cambridge’s most divisive figures, and has an ever-growing X fanbase through her advocacy for Cambridge University Society for Women. Her hair is so recognisable, it’s only rivalled by Boris Johnson’s

Maeve’s reaction: ‘“I’ve been called worse.”

6. Pollyanna Greene-Wright, Emmanuel, classics (18.3 per cent)

If as many people voted for Pollyanna in the union election as they did in the BNOC, she might even be president. Pollyanna, part-time diplomat, part-time punk, is famous for her musical contributions to the Cambridge’s heavy metal scene and has featured in The Cambridge Tab’s news stories.

Pollyanna’s reaction: “Your boos mean nothing, I’ve seen what makes you cheer.”

5. Sammy McDonald, Caius, MsT history (24.4 per cent)

If union hacks were characters from Winnie the Pooh, Sammy would be Tigger. Brandishing his iconic fiery hair, he is most known for jumping up and down in his fight (with words) against Charlie Kirk. Sammy’s an established advocate for Cambridge’s Labour movement and unlike the PLP managed to hold it together.

Sammy’s reaction: “I’m far too old for this. Looking forward to the hack retirement home next year.”

4. Erin McGurk, John’s, land economy (24.84 per cent)

More commonly known as Erin Meryl, she’s the influencer everyone wants to be. Erin somehow manages to aestheticise the worst of Cambridge life. Old room with no heating = rustic interior, intense supervision work = brainmaxxing, Masters students in revs = networking opportunity for start up investment.

Erin has allegedly exponentially boosted the applications for land economy, meaning it may now be seen as a credible degree (if her LinkedIn is believed). Erin we don’t know how you do it, please come manage our socials!

Erin’s reaction: “All publicity is good publicity… right?”

3. Christopher Lorde, Christ’s, HSPS (26.2 per cent)

Always fiercely well-dressed, its no surprise Chris Lorde hosted the fashion show while he was union president. Outside of the union, Chris is known for his positive demeanour (being the only union hack to receive the nomination in the “friends with everyone” category) and his contributions to the ADC.

His love for drama was clearly shown in the tempestuous elections under his tenure that led to the rise of RON.

Chris’ reaction: “I guess I’ve had worse requests for comment from The Tab… Can I please fade into obscurity now?”

2. Tilly Middlehurst, Caius, HSPS (28.9 per cent)

Cambridge’s resident celebrity, Tilly came to fame for shutting down right wing activist Charlie Kirk in his debate at the union. Since then, she has appeared on podcasts, social media feeds, and occasionally in the lecture hall, making the case for a fairer country. We hear there’s an opening in Ten Downing street Tilly… (this is The Cambridge Tab’s official endorsement)

Tilly’s reaction: “I’ve been called worse.”

1. Ethan Lim, Catz, Maths (40.9 per cent)

Ethan is Cambridge’s most recognisable BNOC, and who can blame him? Ethan Lim has a winning smile, boundless enthusiasm, and seemingly no commitment to his degree.

An Ethan Lim sighting is a bit of an event among Cambridge societies, like spotting Bill Nighy on the tube.

Whether he’s sauntering up to you in salsa, or flexing his biceps at power lifting there’s always a chance you’ll make it into the back of one of his videos. Cambridge is, at the end of the day, Ethan Lim’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

Ethan’s reaction: “I came to Cambridge for a degree and a good time. Glad to see the second half going well!!!”

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